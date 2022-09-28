People commute on the TTC in Toronto on June 8.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Work it out

Re Putin Isn’t Bluffing About Nuclear Weapons (Sept. 27): Contributor Thomas Homer-Dixon sets out a bleak, alarming, yet realistic and even, on reflection, optimistic scenario that could finally see negotiations end the horror escalating in Ukraine, and on terms favourable to Ukrainians.

For that kind of scenario to have any chance of playing out, it would be necessary to assemble a negotiating infrastructure that is kept in nimble working order, capable of regularly testing the parties’ openness to negotiations and focused on developing and exploring settlement options.

In other words, there should be a process for making regular deposits into a proposals bank from which the parties can, when the time comes, make withdrawals and hasten the day when threatened annihilation gives way to more sober alternatives.

It’s a stark choice that Prof. Homer-Dixon presents humanity – and it’s likely to take more than “a bit of luck” for Ukraine to emerge plenty scathed, but still Ukraine.

Ernie Regehr Waterloo, Ont.

Next phase

Re Support Your Local Hospital. Get Boosted (Editorial, Sept. 24): Canada’s initial high vaccination rate against COVID-19, coupled to its low booster uptake, may seem paradoxical.

One possible explanation is that a significant number of Canadians were vaccinated in the coercive context of vaccine passports. Many of those people have since been infected with the virus and have suffered only mild symptoms.

Many of them now believe, rightly or wrongly, that an additional dose is not necessary.

Thomas Johnson Montreal

Re Ottawa To Drop Remaining COVID-19 Vaccine, Mask Mandates At Border Starting Oct. 1 (Set. 27): Thinking about getting on a plane without a mask? I’ll be wearing a mask on planes, trains and transit for a long time.

Every cold I’ve had since 2009 was caught on an airplane, and three of them in 2009 ended up with me on asthma inhalers. Since COVID-19 and mask mandates, I’ve noticed that few people (including myself) have had a common cold or influenza.

Ian Anderson Calgary

Crisis management

Re Fiona Turned The Barely Imaginable Into The Possible (Sept. 26): My uncle, who worked in Ontario’s Ministry of Health at the time, was involved in the process of figuring out what to do in response to the Red River Flood in 1950, which led to the construction of the Red River Floodway in 1968.

Manitoba and Ontario had impressive premiers at the time: Duff Roblin and Leslie Frost, both Progressive Conservatives but neither opposed to major investments when necessary. Mr. Frost essentially lent my uncle’s services to Mr. Roblin.

I remember his telling family members what the flood looked like from the air as he and others tried to get a better feel for what was going on. Even as climate change and other factors raise the danger of future crises of this and many other sorts, our political capability to deal with them seems to diminish.

Albert Berry Toronto

This, not that

Re Inflation Is Becoming Embedded In Businesses (Report on Business, Sept. 26): Today’s inflation is mainly driven by supply-related disruptions arising from war in Ukraine, weather events impacting agriculture and pandemic slowdowns. We should end the war as soon as possible, mitigate climate change through bold actions and contain the virus with proper health protocols.

What we should not do is increase unemployment, which adds to personal suffering and exacerbates production problems. Unfortunately, the Bank of Canada is dead set on cutting the economy down to size.

The bank seems like a doctor who notes the swelling of a patient’s toes and ignores the cause, yet advises amputation on the basis that the patient can plan future walks with more certainty.

Larry Kazdan Vancouver

How much?

Re Life And Death (Letters, Sept. 27): A letter-writer bemoans the poor value for money when it comes to health care. What we are never told is how much of health care budgets are absorbed by its administration versus what goes toward its provision.

When looking at group benefit plans for large employers, for example, between 85 and 90 per cent of premiums are commonly reimbursed to employees. Only 10 to 15 per cent is retained by the insurance company to pay for administration.

Bruce Peckover Toronto

Past politics

Re What’s The Point Of The NDP? (Opinion, Sept. 24): Have we forgotten that it was Jack Layton who helped pull the plug on Paul Martin’s government – and the national child care program and the Kelowna Accord with Indigenous people?

Sure, Stephen Harper did the dirty work of actually cancelling the child care program. But the NDP should recall its own sordid background.

Margaret Bryce Toronto

ROI

Re Scotiabank’s Clumsy CEO Appointment Confirms Toxic Culture (Report on Business, Sept. 27): When one eats the young, they don’t grow into adulthood. As a Scotiabank shareholder, watching this turmoil has been depressing.

Catherine Orion Toronto

Real value

Re Bet Modestly. And Tone Down The Ads (Editorial, Sept. 24): Toning down the ads wouldn’t come close to addressing the predictable, destructive impact of “in your face” unrestricted online sports gambling.

The addiction concern is obvious, but comments from Darragh McGee, a British professor of public health, are particularly noteworthy: “When gambling becomes culturally embedded and normalized as a part of fandom, I think there’s a real danger that the essence of sport is lost” (As Online Sports Gambling Flourishes In Canada, Other Countries Are Starting To Crack Down – Report on Business, Sept. 12).

The cultural value of sports should be held closely. When it’s gone, it’s gone. Our leaders should put aside dreams of millions of dollars from gambling revenue and close this barn door. It’s wide open.

Jack Holland Toronto

Political life

Re In Praise Of A Life Cut Short (Sept. 26): Thanks to Michael Ignatieff for sharing the story of Trevor Harrison, his early loyal supporter and eventual friend, showing how essential his work was to the political journey in Canada.

Our citizens are thankful for such enthusiastic young people who aim to become part of our Parliament’s activities. They are among our energetic heroes who move our country forward.

Sadly, Mr. Harrison’s life was too short to fully blossom in his activities. Your headlines says it well.

Ray Buncic CM, OOnt; Toronto

Michael Ignatieff may have been a dud as a politician, but his beautiful tribute to Trevor Harrison shows he’s a winner as a human being.

Claire Hoy Toronto

