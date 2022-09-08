A supermarket in Ottawa on July 13.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters

Provincial territory

Re Kenney Vows To Vote Against Smith’s Plan (Sept. 7): If the proposed Alberta Sovereignty Act is passed, does that mean British Columbia can ignore federal laws which tell us we have to export Albertan bitumen through our province?

Jamie Alley Saanich, B.C.

Home and away

Re PM Backs CSIS Amid Claims Of Informant Smuggling Schoolgirls (Sept. 1): Justin Trudeau seems to be sanctioning the collection of both security and foreign intelligence by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service. This is contrary to the practices of other democracies, which assign their collection to separate agencies.

The principal rationale for separation is to ensure that the more liberal and potentially illegal activities of a foreign intelligence agency do not creep into the techniques used to collect security intelligence. The latter is subject to strict legal parameters and judiciary review to protect the rights of Canadian citizens. Canada does not possess a foreign service.

In this turbulent and dangerous world, Canada should correct that deficiency.

Alistair Hensler Ottawa

MAID access

Re One Step Too Far For Assisted Dying (Editorial, Sept. 1): I would not treat my dog in the way my husband was treated recently for six days of lingering death.

At 91, after many years of dementia, he remained lying in bed, unable to move, see or speak, his body a skeleton of his former self; the only indication of life, his irregular breathing.

Why wasn’t he able to access medical assistance in dying for a peaceful death, with family at his side, before he suffered as described? The answer: He was not in severe pain.

I hope MAID policy is working toward a legal document that anyone can choose to sign while they have their faculties. Such an official form would give permission for a calm death under certain circumstances.

I’m sure this is coming, but here’s another question: when?

Sylvia Herbinson Aurora, Ont.

I have managed recurring depression and anxiety most of my adult life with psychiatric support and medication. I know I would never qualify for medical assistance in dying, once the mental-illness exclusion ceases next March. This is as it should be.

But there are individuals who suffer what I do at my lowest, only for them it continues daily, monthly, yearly. If they have the capacity to make medical decisions, they should be able to exercise a right to MAID.

Yes, we need more support for those with mental disorders, but this shouldn’t be a reason to deny their right to MAID if they are otherwise eligible.

Sherry Moran Ottawa

Re Forcing Seniors Into Long-Term Care Is Not The Solution To The Hospital Crisis (Sept. 2): One can only hope that legislation giving seniors the right to opt for medical assistance in dying, instead of being forced into substandard long-term care facilities, will be quickly enacted.

As a terrified senior, I would rather die 18 months sooner, with compassionate end-of-life care in a hospital near my loved ones, than languish in one of the most inhumane, underfunded institutions created in modern times.

Barbara Loosemore Toronto

Air grievances

Re It’s Fully Within The Government’s Control To Avoid Another Messy Travel Season (Sept. 6): There is an easy fix: Give airport authorities full control over their operations and services. Take the federal government out of the equation. That way, each airport can hire the staff it needs and design procedures to fit its individual circumstances.

Less oversight from Ottawa should get our airports running efficiently.

Roger Emsley Delta, B.C.

A simpler starting point rests with Canada’s airlines.

Throughout lockdowns, a continuous barrage of e-mails from Air Canada and WestJet exhorted us to fly, as if there were no restrictions. They have been, and are, creating demand they should know they cannot satisfy, all while retaining “existing refund and cancellation policies,” which usually means credits for later travel.

It rings false to claim that demand for travel was not expected to be so high.

Greg Schmidt Calgary

Re Revenge Of The Service-Industry Worker (Opinion, Sept. 2): Columnist Gary Mason’s sympathy with airline workers abused by “hostile travellers” echoes the attack on the Deputy Prime Minister and pandemic-triggered abuse toward health officials, mandate-enforcers and Asian Canadians.

“I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it any more” – ironically, this might be the mantra of both abusers and abused workers. Though correct that service expectations are not met, we now seem less inclined to stoic acceptance, with lower anger thresholds and missing inhibitory responses. Some observers warn of a ubiquitous fundamentalism, which applies self-righteous certainty to any issue from Peloton to politics.

Can we work toward something more amicable? “I’m mad as hell but I’m going to take a reasonable response to the situation.”

Chester Fedoruk Toronto

More shop talk

Re The Importance Of Shop Class (First Person, Sept. 5): Two friends and I, in our 70s and 80s, recently recalled favourite teachers from our different schools.

Independently, we each chose our shop teacher from grades 7 and 8. And these choices were made by an accountant, a lawyer and an educator with a doctorate in English literature.

Says something about the importance of hands-on instruction.

David Nimmo Toronto

Progressive educator John Dewey recommended student projects containing their own internal, rather than teacher-imposed, discipline. Industrial arts and home economics provide ample opportunity for such activities.

As essay-writer Rod McNair points out, use a tool incorrectly and one will be injured. Likewise, sew a dress with little care and one won’t be able to wear it.

Just as important, these subjects, along with others often regarded as frills, may be what makes school days bearable to many youngsters – what makes them willing to endure grammar lessons and math equations they might not find interesting or relevant.

Anita Dermer Toronto

At 78, I too proudly count among my most prized accomplishments and possessions a (beautiful) bedside lamp, which I made of wood in Grade 7 shop class in Montreal more than 65 years ago.

Through that class, I learned skills and gained self-confidence that I have used regularly in so many facets of everyday life. Thanks to essay-writer Rod McNair for bringing back warm memories.

William Webster Bedford, N.S.

