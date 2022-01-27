A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region in Russia on Jan. 26.SERGEY PIVOVAROV/Reuters

Mental state

Re ‘Done With COVID’ Is Easier Said Than Done (Jan. 25): Based on the patients I see, when someone says they are “done with COVID,” it’s a good indication that they are struggling with mental health.

It’s said that what gets measured gets valued. By that standard, COVID-19 case numbers lend themselves to easy reporting. In comparison, the mental-health impact of COVID-19 is difficult to assess, and as a result can be minimized.

Most of the people I see are fully vaccinated. They accepted government pleas to rely on the science of vaccines. Now they want to rely on these same vaccines to protect them while they work to regain their mental health, by getting back to normalcy.

Government policies on COVID-19 should recognize and support this group, and government should be aware that their numbers are likely far higher than what is reported.

Brian Stowe Pharmacist, Ottawa

Detour

Re Why An Anti-Vaccine Mandate Trucker Convoy Called The Freedom Rally Is Driving Across Canada (Online, Jan. 26): Perhaps the organizers of a trucker fundraising effort can instead donate the money to food banks across Canada, to support people unable to afford groceries because of disruptions in the supply chain.

That would be a far more worthy use of funds than paying for fuel and hotels for those who choose to protest.

Alison Pidskalny Calgary

Best efforts

Re Lure Of The X-Rings Sparks A Virus Outbreak, Polarizes A N.S. Town (Jan. 25): At the time St. Francis Xavier University decided to go ahead with a COVID-19-safe plan for the X-Ring ceremony in December, it looked like the country was heading in the right direction regarding the pandemic.

We registered online and indicated proof of vaccination. Masks had to be worn during the ceremony and at gatherings unless eating or drinking.

Nothing was happening in Antigonish that was not happening all over the country at bars, sporting events, receptions, concerts etc. It was just so unfortunate that Omicron showed up in Antigonish without any prior warning from elsewhere.

All along, university staff have done an extraordinary job of running a safe campus when other schools shut their doors through the pandemic. This meant businesses, landlords and students in Antigonish had flourished during the pandemic. It seems unfair and unjustified to blame them now.

Cyndi Park Okotoks, Alta.

The real Russia

Re The Delusions Of Russia-Ukraine ‘Realists’ (Jan. 26): When Vladimir Putin presented his list of non-negotiable demands a while ago, I thought the West, with Ukraine’s consent, should have immediately agreed, with an ironclad guarantee of its own non-negotiable demands: Remove all Russian troops from Ukraine’s border, return Crimea to Ukraine, withdraw support for mercenaries and special forces in Eastern Ukraine and stop cyberattacks against Ukraine’s infrastructure.

Then let the negotiation of non-negotiable demands begin.

Bob Zarnke Waterloo, Ont.

U.S. diplomat George Kennan, a principal figure in the settlement of the Cold War, expressed the view that Russia, a declining great power with an aging population and one-dimensional economy, did not need to be militarily contained.

In 1998, after the United States approved the first round of NATO expansion, he stated explicitly, “I think the Russians will gradually react quite adversely, and it will affect their policies. I think it is a tragic mistake. There was no reason for this whatsoever.”

Has the Kennan-described “mistake,” objected to but tolerated by Russia thus far, now become “tragic” with the risk of the invasion of Ukraine? This as the West, principally the U.S., presses for Ukraine’s inclusion in NATO.

Can not the matter be rectified by a negotiated agreement with Russia that, under existing circumstances, Ukraine should remain an independent buffer state, with no Russian intrusion whatever?

Tim Armstrong Former provincial deputy minister, Toronto

Afghan aid

Re Many Afghans Are Still Stuck In Purgatory. We Must Prioritize Their Plight (Jan. 25): Action is desperately needed. Canadians care. We know what is happening to female Afghan leaders and human-rights defenders, and we have a responsibility to act.

I urge the Canadian government to deliver on the policy it promised, before it is too late for many.

Hally Siddons Ottawa

While I agree with Peter MacKay, Allan Rock, Ed Broadbent et al. on the government’s mishandling of the Afghan rescue situation, I was even more heartened to read such an opinion co-authored by senior leaders from three different political parties.

Too often recently, instead of thoughtful discussion about issues of national importance, politicians offer sound bites that promote wedge issues rather than sensible policies. For the sake of our country, some of those exhibiting such behaviour in Parliament should pay attention to the example of their elders.

Is it too much to ask?

Donald Milliken Victoria

Catch a break

Re How Rising Interest Rates Will Cool Inflation, Settle Housing And More (Report on Business, Jan. 26): I wish the Bank of Canada would better consider Canadians in formulating economic policies.

When foreign investors are blamed for higher real estate prices, I see Canadian homeowners primarily burdened with mortgage stress tests. When the cost of living rises, mortgage rates rise and further burden them.

The government should give Canadians a break and make mortgage interest payments tax-deductible.

François-J Pépin Toronto

How’s my driving?

Re How You Can Practise Mindful Driving To Concentrate On The Road (Jan. 25): Certainly phones and technology are a primary cause of driving distractions. That said, many people, in my view, operate their vehicles like it was a toaster.

They often drive in the same manner, every time, regardless of environment. That is a failure to take the task of driving seriously and adjust to different conditions.

I have been involved in major collisions. I describe it to my kids like so: “It is real – it is violent.” Such experiences can add to one’s diligence behind the wheel. But because modern vehicles are, commendably, equipped with a plethora of safety systems, I believe these mechanisms effectively insulate people from becoming better drivers.

Perhaps when fully automated vehicles roll off assembly lines, driving skills will go the way of the paper dollar. Until this happens, we should attach more importance to the task.

Dennis Waite Ottawa

