Open this photo in gallery: A sign marks an entry point into the Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve, part of Ontario's Greenbelt, on May 15.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Petrol profits

Re “As our forests burn, oil companies are doubling down on their old business models” (Opinion, Aug. 30): What John Vaillant and others like him fail to understand is that the solution to climate change lies in reducing demand for fossil fuels, not supply.

As long as the demand for oil is still there and growing – to 102 million barrels a day in 2023, from 91 million in 2013 – the supply will be made available to meet that demand, if not by Exxon, Shell or Suncor, then by Aramco, Rosneft, ADNOC and others.

So, stop bashing oil companies and start bashing fossil fuels consumers – that is, all of us who drive vehicles, heat our homes, travel by air, run factories and buy products made thousands of kilometres away. When demand drops, so will the supply and production of oil. Until then, what is wrong with making a profit?

Bernard Assouad Toronto

As a recent retiree waiting for their next Canada Pension Plan payment to arrive, I am appalled to learn that the CPP is still heavily investing in fossil fuels (”Canada’s burning, so why is our national pension fund still heavily into fossil fuels?” – Report on Business, Aug. 27).

Indeed, I feel like the recipient of dirty money, raised from investments in the very things that are causing the climate crisis: oil, gas and coal. As a senior I feel ashamed to be benefiting from these investments while our forests burn, the ocean warms, and people (and animals) lose their homes, and even their lives.

I am proud of Canada’s social safety net and that we have a public pension plan. It’s past time to divest it from that which sickens the world, and instead to invest in good green jobs for all.

Lorraine Endicott New Glasgow, N.S.

It’s hard to understand how anyone who has seen the absolute devastation of this summer’s fires, floods, scorching heat waves and record-breaking temperatures could continue promoting the production and expansion of fossil fuels. But that’s exactly what the Canada Pension Plan is doing.

When you pay into a pension plan or receive benefits, you want to be confident that your pension fund is making financially sound decisions. At the same time, you want to be assured that your retirement savings aren’t jeopardizing the future that you will retire into, and that your children and grandchildren will reckon with. It doesn’t make sense for pension funds to invest in the companies driving the climate crisis.

Phasing out investments in fossil fuels does not mean losing money. When pension funds hang on to fossil fuel holdings, they’re staying invested in an industry that’s in terminal decline. The CPP is failing its beneficiaries.

Roland Montpellier Member of Seniors for Climate Action Now; Ottawa

Idling threats

Re “In defence of plastic bans” (Letters, Aug. 29): A letter-writer mentioned how Tim Hortons trash can be found alongside roadways everywhere. It’s about time somebody brought up the uncomfortable fact of their drive-throughs (and drive-throughs everywhere), sending vehicle exhaust off into that “great garbage dump in the sky” as they wait. How long till that’s addressed? I suggest closing drive-throughs one day a week for environmental reasons, as a start. It might make some engine-idlers aware of the damage they’re doing.

Susan Halliday Sarnia, Ont.

No consequences

Re “Ford backs minister after watchdog finds he violated integrity act” (Aug. 31): What is it about ministerial responsibility that Ontario’s Ford government refuses to understand?

Housing Minister Steve Clark claims to understand the Integrity Commissioner’s report and his own shortcomings in the Greenbelt reclassification process, yet refuses to step down. It’s further exasperating that his boss, Premier Doug Ford, refuses to step up, act like a leader and show Mr. Clark the door.

The next election in 2026 is a long time to wait for the chance to kick out the Progressive Conservative Party. My most fervent hope is that the RCMP step up their own examination of this mess. The sanctity of democracy demands it.

Boyd McAdam Toronto

By backing his Housing Minister, Steve Clark, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is saying that ethics and integrity are not important in his government. That is a truly defining statement.

Neville Taylor Toronto

What we need is a provincial legislature governing body, in every province and territory, that sets up a public inquiry about this type of violation. Otherwise, how are elected officials held accountable?

The public deserves to know how our governments set up agreements that use the land and resources.

J.L. Isopp Winnipeg

Rethinking brain injuries

Re “We must reclassify traumatic brain injury” (Opinion, Aug. 29) André Picard is bang on. I have gone through hell for almost 42 years after being hit by a wild driver and incurring a severe and diffuse brain injury. The disbelief, insouciance and incompetence have made me alone and surviving on Old Age Security and the Canadian Pension Plan.

Alan J. Cooper Toronto

Fixer Upper

Re “Poilievre says PM’s official residence would be his lowest priority” (Aug. 30): It’s now time to take away the political football that is the prime minister’s residence. We should look at it as something that is above politics and a symbol of our government, not a fancy home for a politician.

The National Capital Commission should appoint a voluntary commission to take on the role of planning and creating a new residence. Maybe appoint someone like Lynda Reeves, publisher of House and Home magazine to chair it. She could enlist such great Canadian design talent, including Brian Gluckstein, Joe Brennan, Siamak Hariri, Shim-Sutcliffe and Bruce Kuwabara to name just a few, to create a residence we can all be proud of.

The new residence could be first used as a public gallery for Canadians to enjoy the new home as their own, then occupied as the prime minister’s residence five years after completion. This will give our current leaders a way to finally solve a problem without any political risk.

Jimmy Molloy Toronto

Vicky Mochama perhaps had a suggestion that could be taken more seriously than her column intended (”I’m putting in an offer for 24 Sussex. You’re welcome, Canada” – Opinion, Aug. 7).

Why not make 24 Sussex into an HGTV project? The Baeumlers took on a resort in the Bahamas; why not take on a historical renovation? It would make for interesting TV for several years.

Margaret Hogan Whitby, Ont.

