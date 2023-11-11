Open this photo in gallery: Remembrance cards are displayed on paper poppies on June 6, 2019, in Arromanches-les-Bains during the inauguration of a garden as part of the D-Day commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy.JOEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images

Lest we forget

On Remembrance Day, we are reminded of the profound sacrifices made by those who fought for our country, giving their lives for the ideals and values we hold dear. They stood against the forces of darkness that threatened our cherished way of life, preventing untold suffering and genocide.

If they could speak to us today, what would they say? What would be their assessment of our leaders – in politics, media, academia and the corporate world – who turn a blind eye to the very evils they fought against? What of the silent majority, standing idly by as advocates for terrorism, racism and genocide ran rampant through our cities and universities undermining the fabric of the society they fought to protect?

I believe they would implore every patriotic Canadian who cherishes democracy and the principles of a free society to rise up, to voice their convictions, and to make their stance count.

Let us not forget the sacrifices of those who came before us, as contributors to The Globe and Mail’s First Person have done this week. Let us honour their memory by actively defending the values they held dear. Together, as a united and resolute country, we can ensure that their legacy lives on in the Canada we cherish today.

Lest we forget. Stand up, speak up, and be counted.

Peter Myers Toronto

I would like to thank Alexandra Brown’s great uncle Corporal Frederick Percival (Percy) Bousfield, who died during the First World War on June 7, 1916 (”The moment we heard where Percy was buried, he became alive for us again,” First Person – Nov. 7). He may have saved my grandfather’s life five days earlier.

My grandfather, Elisha Raymond Mills, then 19, was injured on June 2, 1916, on the same battleground, with gunshot wounds to the head, arm and chest, along with 27 pieces of shrapnel throughout his body. Percy, or some other stretcher bearer, carried my grandfather to a field medic tent. With a collapsed lung, blinded in one eye and numerous other wounds, my grandfather spent five months in a hospital in England before convalescing in Halifax for several more months.

Unfortunately, in his weakened state, he succumbed to the Spanish flu in the fall of 1918. I always take time to remember my grandfather and other servicemen this time of year. My grandfather was paid $1 a day with an allowance of 10 cents a day for being in the trenches. We cannot imagine the horror these brave men endured.

Dale Mills Guelph, Ont.

A friend recently said to me, “I feel like I have lost all faith in humanity.” I understand this sentiment entirely.

For almost two years we have watched civilians be indiscriminately shelled in Ukraine. The world has witnessed the horrific attacks in Israel and is now watching helplessly as Gaza is pounded into rubble. Regardless of the causes of the Israel-Hamas conflict, there is no questioning that civilians are bearing the unrelenting and horrific cost.

But let me share this with you. I worked for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency in the Gaza Strip for three years. A few days ago, a former colleague named Aya wrote to tell me she was safe. She also told me that a close friend and his family had been killed in an airstrike. A number of the family members remained buried under the rubble. And then she asked me to say hello to my wife and children.

Think about this for a moment. Despite her circumstances, Aya is asking about my family.

If we need a reminder about humanity, we do not need to look far. We are humanity – it is Aya and you and me. We can either turn away in helplessness or find ways – however small these might be – to reach around the world to show that we care and are thinking about those who are suffering. Humanity is us. Let us not give it up.

David Hutton Vancouver

No more

Re “Intimate partner violence is not a women’s issue” (Opinion, Nov. 4): Is it an epidemic or not? The statistical numbers of women experiencing intimate partner violence are startling, making any discussion of whether these constitute an epidemic an exercise in futility.

Even one death or act of violence is one too many. When this violence extends to mass murder, it is hard to deny that every effort should be made to ensure that prevention becomes the focus.

The National Council of Women of Canada urges governments at all levels to take immediate action to provide protection for those at risk, support victims and their families and undertake measures to prevent intimate partner violence from taking more lives.

Marianne Wilkinson President, National Council of Women of Canada; Ottawa

Thank goodness for guest columnist Sally Armstrong, a strong, clear voice for many years on social issues and especially so-called “women’s issues.” It is past time for men, who hold a disproportionate share of political and economic clout, to be loud and visible and stop this epidemic – yes, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, it is an epidemic – of violence toward women and girls.

D.J. Baptist Toronto

Hear our voice

Re “Sexual-violence survivors laud publication-ban changes” (Nov. 4): Congratulations to the women of the advocacy group My Voice, My Choice for winning this battle in the long war being waged across the country for improvements in the way the criminal justice system treats female complainants in sexual-assault cases. I believe it is a woman’s right to choose whether they wish to have their identity made public and speak out about their experiences.

I volunteer with a feminist organization that operates a 24/7 crisis line and a transition house, and their data and information from women who choose to report rape and sexual assault to the police tells a story of the criminal justice process being long (years), demanding, hostile, humiliating, dismissive and opaque.

Women want to hold men accountable, and we need to put their needs at the centre of changes to how the criminal justice system treats sexual violence against women. The change to publication bans is a start.

Helen Burt Vancouver

I believe in yesterday

Re “The Beatles’ final song with John, Paul, George, Ringo and AI tech is out today” (Online, Nov. 2): Growing up, I always looked forward to a new Beatles album around Christmas. Having grown old and outlived half of them, what’s currently on offer is Now and Then. But artificial intelligence, Sir Paul, lucre and memories do not a Fab Four make. I really wished they’d have let it be.

Howard Greenfield Montreal

