Open this photo in gallery: U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick, left, faces reporters as Paul Hankins, U.S. Navy civilian contractor supervisor of salvage, right, looks on during a news conference, on June 21, at Coast Guard Base Boston, in Boston.Steven Senne/The Associated Press

Sending out an SOS

Re “Rescuers race to find Titanic submersible as oxygen reserves run out” (June 21) and “Hope dims in search for survivors of migrant boat sinking that killed at least 79 near Greece” (June 15): To those lost at sea and in the ocean depths, and their families, I offer my sincerest condolences.

But privileged people who can afford to experience the thrill of a lifetime, whether it is in a submersible, or rocket flight, have taken a willing risk. There seems to be a huge disparity between them and those immigrants fleeing for their lives who die en masse in the ocean while trying to escape tyranny and have no real choices in life.

The Coast Guard and other agencies of at least two of the wealthiest countries are frantically searching for the submersible craft. And yet, recently, more than 79 migrants drowned needlessly because no country intervened on their behalf. How often do we hear about these tragedies? What has happened to humanity?

We seem to have developed a caste system for those who will be saved and those who are expendable. Isn’t this the title of a song: Only the Rich Survive?

Steve Frankel Ladysmith, B.C.

If we can justify launching a mission to find that submersible, then how can we refuse to build homes for homeless Canadians, or to search for the missing bodies of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myron, from the Long Plain First Nation, who are presumed to have been buried in a Winnipeg landfill. If we will not look for those missing bodies and if we are content to leave our homeless citizens in parks and alleys, then we should call our Coast Guard back and forget about those wealthy tourists 700 kilometres south of St. John’s.

Patrick Cowan Toronto

It is time for the world to finally let the Titanic, this relic of the Gilded Age, rest in perpetual peace. Let the ship and the remains of the 1,500 people who perished in its sinking have quiet and respect. Since its discovery in 1985, the ship has been endlessly photographed, poked, prodded and sadly robbed of artifacts. The ship is a gravesite and needs to be respected. Those with the financial resources to dive to the ship might instead consider using that money in their community in memory of the dozens of children who perished in the sinking of the Titanic in 1912.

Lest we never forget.

Mike LoSchiavo Stoney Creek, Ont.

More people, less carbon?

Re “Canadian electricity demand to surge as country pursues net-zero goals” (Report on Business, June 21) and “Immigration: Canada needs a strategy, not a numbers game” (Opinion, June 10): The Liberal government is pursuing two (at least) diametrically opposed policies: Increase immigration by over 1 per cent annually and a march to 100 million citizens by 2100; and reduce carbon output to net zero by 2050. Logically only one or neither policy can succeed. Perhaps if all new immigrants were somehow measured for their carbon footprint before they enter the country and say two to five years after living here, we could have some objective metric on the expectations of reaching these lofty national goals.

Clay Atcheson North Vancouver, B.C.

Health care for all

Re “Canada’s other health care crisis: Costs are on a vicious spiral – a looming economic mess” (Report on Business, June 21): The terrifying erosion of public health across the country continues apace, with emergency room closings, failure to ensure adequate numbers of physicians, nurses and allied health personnel for population increases, and poorly planned new construction.

Our elected politicians’ indifference to the human consequences of lack of access to high-quality care multiplies the effect of their unrelenting cuts to health care services. Politicians get away with destroying the health care system because we only need a hospital or a doctor so infrequently. But when we need it, we need high-quality, fully staffed, conveniently located services. It’s how rich countries spend their money. What can the Conservative Party possibly envision for Canada: a country stripped of its infrastructure, its resources pillaged and its work force weakened and unhealthy? It’s time to connect the dots and revitalize the public-health system for all Canadians.

Parma Yarkin Windsor, Ont.

Strong mayor power

Re “Toronto mayoral by-election candidates weigh in on ‘strong-mayor’ powers” (June 20): As a former long-time mayor and as a citizen with a lifelong interest in municipal governance, I must express my concerns with the granting of strong-mayor powers by the province of Ontario.

The stated purpose of granting these powers is to expedite the provision of housing and presumably to cut red tape. But supplying housing stock is much too multifaceted to be solved in such a simplistic manner. If the province was serious about affordable housing it would give municipalities the powers and resources necessary to make real progress on this matter.

Granting the mayor sole authority to appoint the municipality’s chief administrative officer is particularly troubling. The input of professional human resources staff and a majority of council is essential in doing this right.

And what about that minor detail called democracy? Local government has always been where government is close and subject to popular will. Not any more when one-third of council can call the shots. And what if you have an autocratic or incompetent mayor? There’s no check on that risk.

Mayors are truly strong because they have good judgment, leadership skills and the ability to build and keep consensus and unity on council. This gets results on all fronts. And sadly it cannot be created by legislation. It requires what all democratic institutions need: an engaged and informed electorate.

Steve Parish, former mayor, Ajax, Ont. (1995 to 2018)

Housing shortage

Re “Toronto’s housing affordability crisis poses threat to city’s future” (June 21): Unmentioned in many of the articles about the housing shortage is the problem for landlords of dealing with troublesome tenants. As a person who has had tenants over the years, and who has a space I could rent out to house a small family, I have been hesitant. I’ve twice had tenants who trashed the place and left with significant amounts of unpaid rent, and on reading more horror stories of that nature, have refrained from trying again. Perhaps there could be some form of insurance offered by housing agencies?

Pierre Mihok Ajax, Ont.

Paper pushing

Re “Almost 18,000 boxes still unopened after 50 years at National Archives” (June 16): The Globe informs us that Library and Archives Canada has thousands of boxes of unopened private archives. A possible solution: send them to Mar-a-Lago.

Douglas Parker Ottawa

