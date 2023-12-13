Open this photo in gallery: John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs, centre, celebrates his assist and 1000th NHL point against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Dec. 11.Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Other side

Re “Canada’s controversial diplomatic reporting program must be preserved” (Opinion, Dec. 9): Having spent 35 years as a Canadian foreign-service officer, 13 of them doing what was then called “reporting and liaison,” I see the Global Security Reporting Program as nothing new, just a new name.

What seems different with Michael Kovrig is that when he finished his posting at the Canadian embassy in Beijing and moved to the International Crisis Group, he moved from being a protected diplomat to an unprotected foreign national in China.

He may not have realized it, but he possibly went from being a GRSP officer to a GRSP source. If he continued at ICG to collect information from old sources to pass on to his embassy contact, then he was likely operating on dangerous ground.

William Lundy Ottawa

Come together

Re “Population growth is the housing issue politicians can’t keep ducking” (Dec. 11): In addition to blaming governments, we might also fault federalism.

The federal government has set record immigration targets, helped employers bring in temporary foreign workers and issued unprecedented numbers of student visas. Meanwhile, it is provincial and local governments that must plan for this population growth by expanding housing, transit, health care and other infrastructure.

Ottawa’s recent engagement with provinces and postsecondary institutions regarding foreign students is a welcome, if belated, example of the intergovernmental co-operation needed to better align population growth, housing supply and public services.

Erin Weir Former MP, Regina–Lewvan

Own backyard

Re “Ontario cautiously gets back into the green electricity game” (Report on Business, Dec. 11): It is refreshing that Ontario is taking steps to restart purchases of green electricity. We have missed five years of potential.

However, I see that the Independent Electricity System Operator and government are again falling into the trap of big projects on the transmission grid. This runs the risk of NIMBY opposition, as such infrastructure is easily perceived as beneficial to others: distant banks, developers, consumers.

The province should understand that medium-sized solar, wind, biogas and run-of-river projects, connected to the distribution grid, have greater potential for local support because communities can see electricity generation benefitting them directly. The cost per kilowatt-hour may be slightly higher, but there are massive long-term savings to be obtained from lower line losses and better local resilience. Add local ownership to the requirements and community support would grow.

Let’s hope that the planned procurements go well.

Dick Bakker Director, Ottawa Renewable Energy Co-operative

Bigger picture

Re “In London, Ont., two caring addiction doctors sit on either side of the safe supply divide” (Dec. 8): We all owe our thanks to dedicated doctors such as Andrea Sereda and Sharon Koivu for their work. But I can’t help wondering if looking to physicians in dealing with the opioid crisis isn’t a bit like asking heating and cooling professionals to help deal with climate change.

Until we move forward as a society in treating the social and economic pathologies that give rise to addiction, mitigation efforts at the individual patient level, in whatever form, would almost certainly continue to be an uphill battle in a war we cannot win.

Colin Grieve Toronto

Higher learning

Re “U.S. campus antisemitism debate reinforces perception universities have become havens for radical thinking” (Dec. 11): The word “elite” has surely disappeared from the description of at least three of the “top” U.S. universities.

To Canadian students: Stay home. Be happy. Save tons of money and still get top-quality education at our own excellent Canadian universities.

There no longer seems to be an ego boost from attending an Ivy League institution.

Zina Galway Toronto

Let’s go, Toronto

Re “Toronto, I just can’t support your major league teams any more” (Dec. 6): Fans can still support a major-league team from Toronto. No need to support the Maple Leafs, Raptors or Blue Jays. Just support the Argonauts.

In so doing, one supports a team founded 150 years ago and with 18 championships. That’s more championships than the Leafs, Jays and Raptors combined. Argos fans aren’t overwhelmed with losing, as the team went 16-2 this past season. In addition, there are more local players on the Argos than the other Toronto teams put together.

Plus should one want to attend a game, an Argos ticket is often one-quarter of the price.

John Valentine Edmonton

“I’ve put in time, effort and money but I get very little back.”

Being a fan – a real fan – should have nothing to do with expecting a team to give a return on investment. It should have nothing to do with the price of tickets, how many championships get to be celebrated nor the feeling that it’s a “one-sided relationship from which I’ve rarely benefited.” It’s a lot like being a parent, actually.

I was born a Maple Leafs fan. I was also born with hazel eyes. I can no more change the colour of my eyes than I can change my allegiance to my team – or my kids, for that matter. I just keep cheering them on, win or lose.

That feels pretty darn good.

Jean Mills Guelph, Ont.

Re “There’s no joy in Toronto’s Mudville – the Blue Jays have struck out on Shohei Ohtani” (Sports, Dec. 11): You point out that the Blue Jays may have dodged a bullet by losing out on Shohei Ohtani and his $700-million contract. I would add that Jays fans fortunately dodged the same bullet.

I have no doubt that Jays fans would be paying the brunt of his contract, with significant increases in the price of game tickets and at concessions.

Michael Gilman Toronto

Well read

Re “Reader’s Digest Canada, once a household staple, will end its run after 76 years” (Dec. 6): I owe my 40-year career in journalism to Reader’s Digest Canada.

In 1964 at Carleton University, I received a $500 journalism fellowship awarded by Reader’s Digest. With that money, I went to Cuba looking for adventure.

I wrote an account for the Ottawa Citizen, which was noticed by United Press International which did a story on my story, which was noticed by the city editor of the Toronto Telegram, who then gave me my first job.

Thanks to Reader’s Digest, I was instantly catapulted from being a know-nothing kid from the Prairies to reporting for one of Canada’s biggest (and most exciting) newspapers.

After all these years, my thanks to Reader’s Digest.

Dan Bjarnason Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com