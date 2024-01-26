Open this photo in gallery: Tucker Carlson speaks at the Turning Point Action conference in West Palm Beach, Fla., on July 15, 2023.Lynne Sladky/The Associated Press

Act differently?

Re “The Federal Court’s decision on Trudeau’s misuse of the Emergencies Act sets the record straight” (Jan. 25): Let us not forget that the federal government acted to take down the Ottawa occupation only after failures by the Ottawa police force and the provincial government. Doug Ford, I seem to remember, went snowmobiling in Muskoka while the occupation settled in.

Although protesters’ rancour was primarily directed at the federal government, initial policing matters should have been handled by these other jurisdictions, and were not. Mr. Ford’s ability to deflect blame continues to impress.

Martha Gould North Bay

Court judgments after the fact and judgment calls in real time are different animals.

If it is reasonable to apprehend an emergency in the making, the government is then obliged to speculate on the consequences of not acting. The Federal Court judgment seems to insist that all of the facts constituting an emergency be present at the time the Emergencies Act is invoked.

This logic means that one closes the barn door, but only after the horse has bolted.

Howard Greenfield Montreal

Sound off

Re “Tucker Carlson talks Trudeau and Trump in Calgary with Danielle Smith” (Jan. 25): As a Canadian who loves this country deeply and without compromise, I am always distressed when Alberta’s voice seems out of tune with the realities of the real world, such as the need for the province to diversify its economy in the long term and to work constructively within the provincial partnership.

But now standing ovations for the invited wisdom of Tucker Carlson? Cheers when he describes Chrystia Freeland as a “mentally deficient fascist”? Rapture when this American urges his Alberta audience to resist their federal government to the maximum extent of their ability?

This seems beyond belief; this is an embarrassment. The true voice of Alberta should rise up and repudiate this nonsense. Canada is waiting.

Jack Holland Toronto

Tread carefully

Re “Liberals are reaching in tying Poilievre to Trump. But it’s worth hearing how he responds” (Jan. 24): Although the Liberals trying to paint their opponent as Donald Trump in disguise might be successful for the party, there should be one other consideration: In so doing, it might not be good for Canada.

Mr. Trump is not known for his thick skin. Having the Liberals point at him as an undesirable comparison would strain relations with our most important foreign partner, should he win the U.S. presidency. Our relations with India, China, Israel and most of NATO are already poor. Adding the United States to that list would be most detrimental to us.

Do Liberals want what is best for the country or their party? If they continue “to run against Trump,” then we know their choice – national consequences be damned.

Rob McCullough Edmonton

What a beauty

Re “We must not leave beauty out of the housing discussion” (Opinion, Jan. 20): Many historical buildings, even the most functional and modest ones, are far more beautiful, well made and durable than contemporary equivalents.

Today we are told that it is too expensive to build in this manner; worse still, some historical buildings were made with technical trade knowledge that has been lost, such as tall-wood “mill construction” buildings in Toronto. Yet such survivors often come to define a street or neighbourhood.

We should preserve historical architecture. But we should also build structures that future generations will want to preserve.

Perhaps more architects and planners should look to old, beautiful buildings that everyone loves for guidance on how to build, and build for, a community and a city.

Ryan Whyte Toronto

Help, please

Re “Canadian Tire had a $3.4-billion growth strategy, but the slumping economy threw a wrench in the plan” (Report on Business, Jan. 20): The one thing that could make a real difference to Canadian Tire’s business model is its largely absent in-store customer support.

When I walk into my local Canadian Tire, I am overwhelmed with the plethora of signs and products with nary an employee in sight to ask where things are. Sure, there are “find it” computers now, but they seem to rarely work as intended.

All the new wood-grained signage and expanded product lines will not help me find a can opener. If Canadian Tire wants to improve things, its executives should remember that most of us would appreciate being better connected with knowledgeable employees.

Howard Brunt North Saanich, B.C.

Standing ovation

Re “Tom Rooney is a darling of the Canadian stage – just don’t call him a star” (Arts & Books, Jan. 20): I’m a huge admirer of Tom Rooney.

I’ve seen a number of his shows. His Malvolio in Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night was gut-wrenching, and even more haunting because he stayed in character for the curtain call. I don’t think this is a common ploy, or it wouldn’t have had the same effect.

Many years later, I still see that broken man peering at me in the audience. Sorry for the cliché, but he is a treasure.

Steve Dalton Hamilton

Most interviews with artists seem to be trite pieces that go on far too long. Others reach heights of banality that leave me with vertigo.

Enter Tom Rooney, an actor who lets his body of work speak for him and his career. Bravo to this dedicated Canadian stage and film actor, who hones his craft to allow viewers to see the beauty and truth of a playwright’s work.

Catherine Folkersen Saskatoon

Off duty

Re “Jury duty for my aging mother? I object!” (First Person, Jan. 19): A few years ago, my then-82-year-old uncle called to say that he had received a jury duty notice.

He had to attend the courthouse in downtown Ottawa, 40 kilometres from his rural home. He wondered whether I, as a lawyer, had any suggestions for him.

I happily wrote a letter to the sheriff’s office advising that Uncle Jim would love to serve. However, he would require reasonable accommodations.

First, as his hearing was rather poor, he would need all participants to wear microphones. Second, he would need a bathroom break every hour. And third, he always took a nap between 2 and 3 p.m. He hoped the court would understand.

Shortly thereafter, he was contacted and advised that his presence would not be required.

Tom Curran Prince Edward County, Ont.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com