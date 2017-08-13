Decades ago, Richard Nixon employed what he called the “madman theory” of negotiations. He let adversaries think he was unpredictable, and maybe a little unstable. He told his chief of staff he wanted the North Vietnamese to think he’d do anything to end the war.

That idea is being raised again now as North Korea talks about attacking Guam – not because of its dictator, Kim Jong-un, who may be an actual madman, but because U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening Pyongyang with “fire and fury.” Is Mr. Trump using Nixon’s tactic?

