Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
Will the cost of hosting the FIFA World Cup pay off for Toronto?
podcast
Irene Galea and City Space staff

For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to City Space on your favourite podcast app or platform, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pocket Casts and iHeartRadio.

The men’s 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to Canada. Out of 106 games, Toronto will host just six. The city is facing a bill of $380 million or more for things like security and a stadium expansion. Huge sporting events like this are sold as being good for the hosts, boosting tourism and local business while also leaving a legacy of better transit. So does hosting a successful sporting event mean accelerated city building? What kind of legacy makes hosting worthwhile? We’re asking what Toronto has got itself into, by telling the story of two pivotal Olympic Games hosted in Canada, so that we can see what was good, what was bad and what was a boondoggle.

Report an editorial error

Report a technical issue

Editorial code of conduct

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe