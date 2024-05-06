Announcing Season Two, In Her Defence: 50th Street

Do you recognize this man’s voice?

Coming this fall, In Her Defence: 50th Street investigates the unsolved murder of Amber Tuccaro, who disappeared from the Edmonton area in 2010. Amber left an important clue: A haunting recording of what appear to be the final moments of her life – and the voice of the man who may be her killer.

Do you have information about Amber’s murder? Contact reporter Jana Pruden at jpruden@globeandmail.com or by phone/ text at 780-265-5262

The portrait of Amber is by Lauren Crazybull. The show’s theme song is “No Surrender” by Ms.PAN!K

Amber Tuccaro was 20 years old when she left her infant son with a friend at a motel on the outskirts of Edmonton, and got into a vehicle with an unknown man.

She was never seen alive again.

But Amber left an important clue: A chilling recording of what appear to be the final moments of her life, and the voice of the man who may be her killer. Days after police released that recording to the public, Amber’s remains were found in a field outside the city. She would be one of five women whose bodies were discovered in that area, and one of dozens more found in rural areas around Edmonton, the victims of a suspected serial killer – or killers.

Following the success of the hit first season, In Her Defence: 50th Street takes listeners to Amber’s home in the Indigenous community of Fort Chipewyan, Alberta, retracing the final days of Amber’s life, and revealing suspects and information that have never before been made public.

In Her Defence: 50th Street explores the flawed police investigation into Amber’s disappearance and death, and asks serious questions about her unsolved murder.

Was Amber’s case compromised by what her family alleges was a racist and biased police investigation?

And does it mean a serial killer is still out there?

Resources for people affected

Support for families impacted by Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls is available through the Indian Residential School Survivors Society www.irsss.ca.

The Indian Residential School Survivors Society also offers 24-hour support through the Lamathut crisis line toll-free at 1-800-721-0066.

The National Indian Residential School Crisis Line provides 24-hour crisis support to former students and their families toll-free at 1-866-925-4419.

Individuals impacted by the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls can contact the MMIWG Crisis Line toll-free at 1-844-413-6649.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis seeking immediate emotional support can also contact the Hope for Wellness Help Line toll-free at 1-855-242-3310, or by online chat at hopeforwellness.ca.

Learn more

National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation

Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada: Calls to Action

Reclaiming Power and Place: The Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls