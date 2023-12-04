Where is the most livable city in Canada? The Globe and Mail ranked more than 400 cities across the country to find out. Using data to capture qualities that matter most – affordability, safety, education and access to amenities and health care – these rankings will help Canadians find the cities that are best for them, based on their own circumstances.

The Globe’s data editor Mahima Singh and personal finance reporter Salmaan Farooqui join the show to explain the methodology behind the project and why a certain city on the west coast takes the top spot.

