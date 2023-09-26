A recent report from Canada’s federal housing agency, CMHC, says we need 3.45 million new homes built by 2030 in order to reduce skyrocketing housing costs. Supply has long been an issue, especially in the expensive markets of Toronto and Vancouver. But is it possible for Canada to ramp up construction so drastically? And what happens if we don’t?

The Globe’s Real Estate Reporter, Rachelle Younglai, is on the show today for a reality check on what can fix Canada’s housing crisis.

