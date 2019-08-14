 Skip to main content

Politics Anne McLellan recommends not splitting roles of justice minister and attorney-general

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Anne McLellan recommends not splitting roles of justice minister and attorney-general

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Former federal finance minister Anne McLellan says in her report she does not believe the two roles need to be split to protect prosecutorial independence and promote public confidence in the criminal justice system.

Kevin Bissett/The Canadian Press

The former Liberal minister charged with making recommendations on whether the roles of justice minister and attorney-general should be separated is recommending no structural changes should be made.

Anne McLellan was asked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to examine the possibility of splitting the two roles in the federal cabinet in light of concerns raised by former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould as part of the SNC-Lavalin affair.

The Prime Minister’s Office released McLellan’s findings this afternoon, just hours after ethics commissioner Mario Dion’s report concluded that Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act by pressuring Wilson-Raybould to halt the criminal prosecution of the Montreal engineering firm.

Story continues below advertisement

McLellan says in her report she does not believe the two roles need to be split to protect prosecutorial independence and promote public confidence in the criminal justice system.

She says creating the dual role was a deliberate choice when Canada was formed at Confederation for “good reason” and that the country benefits from giving one person responsibility over key elements of the justice system.

McLellan recommends developing a detailed protocol to govern how ministers consult with the attorneys-general in specific prosecutions and that parliamentarians, ministers and their staff be better educated on the roles of attorney-general and justice minister – their independence in decision-making about prosecutions and the consequences of interfering with that discretion.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Former Attorney-General Jody Wilson-Raybould recorded a Dec. 19, 2018 conversation with Michael Wernick, Clerk of the Privy Council, in which he told her that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in “that kind of mood” and wanted the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin to be shelved. The Globe and Mail
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter