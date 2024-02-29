Open this photo in gallery: David Yeo, president and founder of Dalian Enterprises, has been suspended from the Department of National Defence.Government of Canada

David Yeo, the president and founder of Dalian Enterprises, a private company that received $7.9-million to work on the ArriveCan app, was also working as a public servant with the Department of National Defence and has now been suspended.

In a statement, a department spokesperson says DND has also suspended all contracts with Dalian.

“Mr. Yeo is currently employed as a public service employee within the Department of National Defence,” said Andrée-Anne Poulin. “Due to the serious nature of the concerns raised, DND is launching an internal investigation into the matter. The individual has been suspended while this investigation is under way. We are in the process of suspending contracts with Dalian.”

The department said they will have no further comment as an investigation is ongoing.

“We take these concerns very seriously and the internal investigation will be thorough, and completed in a timely manner. We will provide updates in due course,” she said.

Mr. Yeo’s suspension as a DND employee was first reported by CTV News.

Dalian presents itself as an Indigenous-owned company and regularly wins federal contracts under a procurement program that promotes Indigenous businesses. Dalian has also said it has just two staff members. It often operates in joint ventures with Coradix, a larger company that does not bill itself as Indigenous.

Dalian and Coradix have received more than $400-million in federal contract work over the past decade.

Indigenous organizations have raised concerns with these types of arrangements, warning they can promote “phantom joint ventures,” where an Indigenous partner is used as a front by a non-Indigenous business to obtain a contract set-aside.

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu said earlier this week that the federal government is conducting a review of its program to support Indigenous contractors in light of concerns about its use by companies that worked on the ArriveCan app.

Auditor-General Karen Hogan recently reported that Ottawa spent about $59.5-million on contractors to build and maintain the ArriveCan smartphone app. Her report found two-person IT staffing company GCStrategies received $19.1-million and Dalian received $7.9-million.

The government announced in 2021 that Ottawa would, by 2024, fully phase in a rule that all departments ensure a minimum of 5 per cent of the total value of federal contracts are awarded to Indigenous businesses.

To help achieve that target, Ottawa has a long-standing program that allows Indigenous businesses to qualify via a joint venture with a non-Indigenous business, provided the Indigenous business has at least 51-per-cent ownership and control of the joint venture and at least 33 per cent of the total value of the work is performed by the Indigenous contractor or using Indigenous subcontractors.

Dalian and Coradix have made extensive use of the set-aside program for Indigenous business but have never been audited after the fact to ensure that Dalian complied with the terms of the program. After receiving questions from The Globe and Mail on the issue late last year, federal procurement officials asked Indigenous Services Canada to audit the two companies.

During a committee appearance in October, Mr. Yeo said he helped create the program.

“In 2003, I was asked to participate in the creation of the Government of Canada’s policy for the procurement strategy for aboriginal business, what is known today as the procurement strategy for Indigenous business,” he said. “Many other Indigenous leaders and I created this policy that guides the Government of Canada today in supporting Indigenous businesses with federal government procurement opportunities.”

Mr. Yeo ran as a candidate for the People’s Party of Canada during the 2021 federal election campaign.

Dalian did not immediately respond to a request for comment.