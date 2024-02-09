Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Bell Media job cuts that will affect hundreds of journalists are a “garbage decision” by a corporation that should know better.

At a health-care news conference with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Mr. Trudeau denounced what he called an erosion of quality local journalism at a time when people need it more than ever, given misinformation and disinformation.

“It’s eroding our very democracy,” Mr. Trudeau said. He added, “I’m furious. This is a garbage decision.”

This week, Bell Media’s parent company BCE Inc. announced it was cutting nine per cent of its workforce in a move that will affect 4,800 jobs overall.

Although fewer than 10 per cent of the total job cuts are at Bell Media specifically, the move will lead to the end of multiple TV newscasts, programming cuts and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations. The radio stations being sold are in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Mr. Trudeau said corporate entities have bought up radio stations, and small community newspapers and then laid off journalists.

“And then when people don’t watch as much or engage as much, the corporate entity says, ‘Oh see. They are not profitable anymore. We’re going to sell them off.”

Given Canada’s diversity of experiences and geography, Mr. Trudeau said the local voices are needed more than ever.

“Over the past years, corporate Canada – and there are many culprits on this – have abdicated their responsibility towards the communities that they have always made very good profits off of in various ways.”

The Prime Minister said his government has done what it can on the file, but that government can only do so much so “Canadians need to demand better, as we will be demanding better” of corporate leaders like Bell.

British Columbia Premier David Eby also denounced the cuts, calling them “catastrophic” and accusing Bell and other corporations of having overseen the assembly of local media assets that are treasures to local communities.

“They bought them up like corporate vampires, they sucked the life out of them, laying off journalists. They have overseen the crapification of local news by laying off journalists, “ he told a news conference on Thursday.

“And now they say it’s no longer economically viable to run these local radio stations, it’s no longer economically viable to have investigative news, and they were allowed to do this.”

As the cuts were announced on Thursday, federal Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge told journalists on Parliament Hill that Canada’s broadcast regulator had the power to react because the company has obligations.

The minister was referring to what she described as a move by the Canada Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission to alleviate BCE “because they are facing difficulties” of $40-million-per-year in obligations to help them keep a promise of producing news.

“They are backing away from that,” she said.

With a file from The Canadian Press