 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Bloc Québécois Leader blocks Conservative MPs and staff on Twitter

Daniel LeblancParliamentary affairs reporter
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet has blocked at least seven Conservative officials on Twitter.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The Bloc Leader is a blocker.

In recent days, a number of Conservative MPs and staff have discovered they have been blocked on Twitter by Yves-François Blanchet, the Bloc Québécois Leader who is a keen user of the social-media platform.

By using the block function, Mr. Blanchet has prevented at least seven Conservative officials – including MPs Alain Rayes and Luc Berthold – from seeing his posts on Twitter or from engaging in the back-and-forth that characterizes the site. While politicians regularly block anonymous tweeters and so-called trolls, it is much rarer for MPs to block one another.

Story continues below advertisement

The social-media dispute between high-ranking Bloc and Conservative officials highlights the growing political confrontation between the two parties for support in key electoral battlegrounds in Quebec.

In the 2019 federal election, the Bloc won 32 seats, finishing behind the Liberal Party (35 seats) but well ahead of the Conservatives (10 seats). Pollster Jean-Marc Léger said the Bloc and the Conservatives are in a constant battle for the attention of mostly French-speaking voters in suburban ridings.

“The Bloc’s main rival is not the Liberal Party but rather the Conservative Party, and vice-versa, in Quebec,” Mr. Léger said.

Since the election, the Conservatives have frequently accused the Bloc of either propping up the minority Liberal government on votes such as the Speech from the Throne, or of caving in to Liberal demands on issues such as Bill C-13, which offered financial relief to workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Conservative strategy includes directing many of their attacks right at Mr. Blanchet, a strong communicator who has won plaudits for reviving the Bloc as a political force in the last year.

Over the weekend, Mr. Rayes warned one of his colleagues, Conservative MP Pierre Paul-Hus, that he was at risk of getting blocked by Mr. Blanchet for some of his comments on the backroom talks involving Bill C-13. Soon after, Mr. Rayes saw he was the one who had been blocked by Mr. Blanchet.

"I was very surprised to be blocked by Yves-François Blanchet,” said Mr. Rayes, who is the Conservative Party’s Quebec lieutenant. “We know when we get into politics that there will be disagreements and that a clash of ideas is a part of the game.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a written statement, Mr. Blanchet said he manages his own social-media accounts, but does not keep track of the users that he blocks on Twitter.

“It is a lot of work, but it helps to stay in touch with the population,” he said. “However, partisan attacks, insults and fake accounts do not belong on these sites, especially in a time of crisis.”

He called on the Conservatives to focus on the most important issues of the day instead of fostering partisan battles.

“The issue is not seeing who can score political points but rather to determine what is good for Quebec,” he said. “I hope the Conservatives are not putting their partisan interests ahead of those who are out of work or who are affected by the virus.”

Mr. Rayes, however, said the issue is keeping a close watch on the Liberal government and offering an alternative to the population.

“We want to show there is a party that will always be in opposition, and that there is another one that has a shot at forming the next government,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies