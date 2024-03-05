Open this photo in gallery: A framed portrait of former prime minister Brian Mulroney leans against the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill as Canadians mourn his death at the age of 84, in Ottawa, on Friday, March 1, 2024.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

The state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney will take place in Montreal on March 23.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office announced the details for the state funeral on Tuesday. Prior to Mr. Mulroney’s funeral there will be a lying in state in Ottawa and a lying-in-repose in Montréal.

Mr. Mulroney, a titan of Canadian politics whose policies transformed the economy, died last week in Palm Beach, Fla. He was 84.

“Brian Mulroney never stopped working for Canada. He was a champion of the values that unite us as Canadians and will forever be remembered as a force for the common good,” Mr. Trudeau said in the press release. “His funeral will provide an opportunity to honour his incredible legacy – one that will continue to shape our country for generations to come.”

The former prime minister is best known for implementing free trade agreements with the United States and Mexico, striking an acid rain treaty with the U.S. and leading the way on the 1987 Montreal Protocol, an international deal to phase out substances that deplete the ozone layer.

Mr. Mulroney also led a campaign in the Commonwealth to threaten sanctions against South Africa’s apartheid regime, aiming to pressure it to abandon apartheid and release Nelson Mandela from prison.

His impact on the world stage was underscored last week in messages of condolence from U.S. President Joe Biden and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

As Canada’s 18th prime minister and last one elected to lead the country under the Progressive Conservative banner, Mr. Mulroney still holds the record for winning the largest majority in Canadian history with 211 seats in 1984. However, he resigned in Feb. 1993 amid historically low polling.

The Progressive Conservatives were reduced to just two seats in the House of Commons in an election later that year.

