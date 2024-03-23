Open this photo in gallery: Vigil Sentinels stand guard as former prime minister Brian Mulroney lies in repose at St. Patrick's Basilica in Montreal on Friday, March 22, 2024.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Former colleagues reminisce about working with Mulroney: ‘We miss him’

Marie Terrien, who worked with the Prime Minister’s press office from 1985 to 1989, also attended the funeral: “It was an amazing time, an amazing place, and he was an amazing man,” she said.

Ms. Terrien remembers Mr. Mulroney as a caring, genuine man and “just the best boss in the world.”

Seeing the reactions pour in after Mr. Mulroney’s death, she said she was glad of how Canadians seem to appreciate his legacy. “We miss him,” she said.

John Reimer, a former Progressive-Conservative MP in Mr. Mulroney’s government, remembers him “as a great friend, loyal friend, listened carefully at caucus meetings” and “a great speaker.”

“We’ve heard so many different things about him now, but they’re all true,” Mr. Reimer said, with a good-hearted laugh. “He was a very good leader, very sensitive. If you had a tough problem, he listened,” he added.

The scene at Notre-Dame Basilica

The sanctuary of the Basilica is already crowded. Some people are already in their seats but most remain standing and chatting with each other. The atmosphere is not quite jovial but it is also not sombre.

There is a sea of black suits accentuated by two people who more boldly wore bright purple. A woman with a bright red scarf stands out.

Four large television screens are set up on either side of the sanctuary showing intermittent scenes of inside and outside the church.

Wife of Mulroney’s former photographer Bill McCarthy shares memories

Open this photo in gallery: Bill McCarthy, who was photographer to former prime minister Brian Mulroney, takes a photo of the Mulroney family as they watch the last person pay their respects in front of the casket of the former prime minister as he lies in repose.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Annamaria Scotty, the wife of Mr. Mulroney’s former photographer Bill McCarthy, said she has “a lot of good memories” with the Mulroneys.

“They treated us exceedingly well as a family,” she said, and the Prime Minister was himself “very family-oriented” and “just a very caring person.”

Mr. McCarthy worked for the Prime Minister for five years, and the family invited him back to document this week of remembrance, culminating with the funeral Saturday, Ms. Scotty said.

“For me, it’s an honor to be here, I have to say, and for my husband, it’s a book end.”

A look at some of the guests in attendance

Open this photo in gallery: Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew arrives to the funeral of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, in Montreal.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The funeral of Brian Mulroney has attracted a Who’s Who of Canadians politics, business and arts.

Among the guests: UN ambassador Bob Rae, former Canadian ambassador to China Dominic Barton, Bank of Montreal executive and former cabinet minister Scott Brison, Canadian Chamber of Commerce President Perrin Beatty who served in the Mulroney cabinet, famed Montreal lawyer Gérald Tremblay, spouse of Supreme Court Justice Susanne Côté, former cabinet ministers Peter MacKay and Peter Van Loan, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

A smile and a quip for everyone: Globe readers share their memories of meeting Brian Mulroney

For many Canadians, it was brief personal encounters with former prime minister Brian Mulroney – at the airport, on the streets of 24 Sussex Drive, at his children’s hockey games, and at book signings and fundraisers in his later years – that left a lasting impression.

From David Bryce, 49, Ottawa:

Back when Ottawa had a school safety patrol program that entrusted kids to work as crossing guards, ensuring the safety of their peers, I had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Mulroney in 1985 or 1986. As a patrol-team captain at Pleasant Park School in Grade 6, myself and three other kids were invited to meet him outside his office on Parliament Hill. Although we had been looking forward to the meeting for some time, in retrospect it was clear that we were lucky to catch him on his way to his next meeting. The prime minister was generous with his time, shook our hands, and seemed genuinely interested in meeting us. In addition to the photographs from this event, hearing his characteristic baritone voice in person was memorable!

Read some of the stories that Globe readers shared with us.

Guests start to arrive at Notre-Dame Basilica

Guests are arriving at Notre-Dame Basilica for the funeral of Brian Mulroney. There is a heavy police presence outside the cathedral and the basement has been turned into a command post. Among the guests – aside from political friends and one-time foes – are journalists such a Peter Mansbridge and LaPresse Ottawa bureau chief Joel Denis Bellavance.

Brian Mulroney’s state funeral program

After days of public tributes in Ottawa and Montreal, former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be laid to rest with a state funeral in Montreal, starting at 11 a.m. ET.

The list of people giving eulogies underscores the heights that the boy from Baie Comeau, Que. reached in the business and political worlds. His eldest child and only daughter Caroline Mulroney will speak for the family. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will also give a eulogy, followed by media mogul Pierre Karl Péladeau, hockey great Wayne Gretzky, former U.S. secretary of state James Baker and finally by his political ally, Mr. Charest.

His funeral will be led by the Archbishop of Montreal, Christian Lépine, and Miguel Castellanos, rector of Notre-Dame Basilica.

Prior to the ceremony, a funeral cortege – which includes a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) mounted escort, a Canadian Armed Forces escort, a guard of honour, the Royal Canadian Air Force Band and RCMP pallbearers – will make its way to the Notre-Dame Basilica of Montréal.

The funeral service will feature religious components, musical interludes and artistic components, including a performance by Mr. Mulroney’s granddaughter, followed by a 19-gun salute to conclude the ceremony.

Mr. Mulroney, Canada’s prime minister from 1984 to 1993, died on Feb. 29. He was 84.

The former prime minster reached historic heights in politics: winning the largest majority government in Canadian history, striking a free trade deal and an acid rain treaty, leading the fight against Apartheid, and recognizing Ukrainian independence.

However, his determination to bring Quebec into the constitution sowed discord in eastern and western Canada, leading to the rise of the Reform party and Bloc Québécois. And amid a series of controversies and the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax, his popularity plummeted and he left office shortly before the 1993 election that reduced his party to two seats.

His death last month broke the typically polarized and partisan Ottawa bubble, with politicians of all stripes praising his ability to take risks and attempt ambitious, even unpopular projects, for the greater good.

Beyond his political skills, everyone from backbench MPs to premiers and party leaders have remembered Mr. Mulroney as a warm, caring man who remembered to call in difficult times and had a great sense of humour.

“I think that people are starting to find out that Brian Mulroney, the father, and Brian Mulroney, the man, were one in the same,” said his son Mark. “He gave exactly the same type of emotion and love to people that he had just met and yet we never felt any less special.”

– Marieke Walsh and Frédérik-Xavier Duhamel