Open this photo in gallery: Cameron Jay Ortis returns to the Ottawa courthouse during a break in proceedings in Ottawa, on Oct. 3, 2023.Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

Cameron Ortis, a former high-ranking RCMP civilian who faces allegations of leaking classified information to the targets of criminal investigations, is expected to testify before a jury on Thursday that he was acting on secret information from a “foreign agency.”

During his remarks to jurors on Thursday, defence lawyer Mark Ertel said Mr. Ortis is not an “enemy” of the country and will tell his side of the story in his testimony.

Mr. Ertel said that Mr. Ortis did not act “at any time without authority or lose sight of his mission.”

He said, however, that Mr. Ortis will be limited in what he can share in his testimony, because his actions were the result of secret information communicated to him by a “foreign agency” and he is forbidden from telling the jury either about the information or the foreign agency.

”He protected Canada from serious and imminent threats,” Mr. Ertel said.

He said Mr. Ortis “has a compelling story to tell,” and is not “hiding behind the right to remain silent.”

A court order restricts the media and members of the public from being in the courtroom on Thursday to hear Mr. Ortis’s testimony. Reporters will have to rely on transcripts that will be released after he testifies. A consortium of media organizations had opposed the exclusion.

At the start of his trial in early October, Mr. Ortis pleaded not guilty to six charges: four relate to allegations of breaching the Security of Information Act, one is a computer-related charge and the other alleges breach of trust.

Ahead of his testimony, Mr. Ortis could be seen sitting at a desk in the courtroom wearing a navy suit and tie, along with an ankle bracelet, which he has to wear at all times while he is out on bail to monitor his whereabouts.

Mr. Ertel told the jury that they have already heard from witnesses within the RCMP who spoke to the fact that Mr. Ortis built up a unit known as operations research, which was focused on national security and was the “pride of RCMP intelligence.”

Earlier this week, Mr. Ortis’s former boss, assistant commissioner Todd Shean, told jurors that Mr. Ortis reported directly to him and he was a fan of his work.

As he was shown e-mails that the Crown said were sent by Mr. Ortis, which are contained in an agreed statement of facts, Mr. Shean said that he was shaking and described what he saw as “so reckless” and “so criminal.”

In her opening remarks, Crown prosecutor Judy Kliewer said Mr. Ortis did not have the authority to take the actions that he did. She also said Mr. Ortis was on French-language training in early 2015, at the time when he allegedly committed the offences.

In a package of exhibits related to an agreed statement of facts, there is a string of e-mails that the Crown says was sent by Mr. Ortis to a man named Vincent Ramos.

Mr. Ramos ran a company called Phantom Secure that produced encrypted phones. The email exchanges culminate in an request in May, 2015, for $20,000 for full copies of classified documents.

One of the charges Mr. Ortis faces for allegedly breaching the Security of Information Act relates to communication with Mr. Ramos.

Mr. Ramos pleaded guilty in the U.S. to providing Phantom Secure devices to assist in the distribution of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine to Canada, the U.S., Australia, Mexico, Thailand and Europe. He was sentenced to nine years imprisonment.

Mr. Ortis also faces charges for communicating with Greater Toronto Area businessmen Salim Henareh and Muhammad Ashraf and attempting to communicate with another individual, Farzam Mehdizadeh. The agreed statement of facts in Mr. Ortis’s case said Mr. Henareh, Mr. Ashraf and Mr. Mehdizadeh and their companies were subjects of the investigation in Canada.

During Mr. Ortis’s trial, the jury has heard about an investigation called Project Oryx that investigated money service businesses in the GTA.

The statement of facts said that from at least 2014, the RCMP, along with multiple Five Eyes law enforcement and intelligence agencies, investigated money laundering activities conducted by various entities believed to be associated with Altaf Khanani.

On Oct. 27, 2015, Mr. Khanani, a Dubai-based money service businesses owner and the head of an international money laundering network, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and was sentenced to 68 months in prison.