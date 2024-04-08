Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, clockwise from left, National Defence Minister Bill Blair, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, are given a tour of a training facility prior to a press conference regarding the release of Canada's new defence policy at CFB Trenton on Monday, April 8, 2024.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Canada will spend an additional $8.1-billion on defence in the next five years but will not meet its NATO spending targets and has no existing plans to do so, officials said while unveiling the country’s renewed defence policy.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released the policy alongside Defence Minister Bill Blair at CFB Trenton on Monday. Called Our North, Strong and Free: A Renewed Vision for Canada’s Defence, the policy follows two years of review and consultation, first announced in Budget 2022.

Under the new plan, the federal government says it will raise Canada’s defence spending from the current NATO estimate of 1.38 per cent of GDP to 1.76 per cent of GDP in 2029-30.

The document does not include a yearly breakdown of how Canada’s spending will grow from 1.38 per cent to 1.76 per cent but much of the detailed spending is back-ended and falls after the 2025 federal election.

Officials at a technical briefing said there is no fixed date to hit NATO’s spending targets.

The technical briefing was granted to reporters on the condition the officials not be identified.

In 2014, Canada along with all other NATO country members committed to spend 2 per cent of GDP on defence. At the time Canada spent just 1.01 per cent of GDP on defence. Many other countries also spent well below that target but Russia’s war in Ukraine has spurred most other NATO countries to dramatically increase their spending.

In February, the U.S. ambassador to NATO told CTV News that Canada is the last member country without a plan to hit the 2 per cent target. Officials at a technical briefing on the new policy told reporters that Mr. Blair briefed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the government’s plan.

One government official said Mr. Stoltenberg’s reception to the plan was very positive.

The military is gripped by a significant personnel problem and is currently short almost 15,000 personnel. Asked if the military would even be able to spend 2 per cent of GDP, given the staffing gaps, one official said the Forces would have to build towards that number.

The plan includes a promise to buy new tactical helicopters but it doesn’t fund the purchase of new helicopters.

Two of the most significant spends on new capabilities over the next five years are $917-million to enhance Canada’s intelligence and cyber operations and $401-million for long-range missile capabilities.

Officials did not provide specifics on the type of missile capability the military wants to obtain.

Under the plan, the government is also promising to spend more on the basics. Over the next five years, it will spend $1.9-billion to sustain naval vessels, $1.8-billion on ammunition supply and production, and $1.4-billion on sustaining military equipment.

