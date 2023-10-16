Open this photo in gallery: Deborah Lyons, formerly Canada's ambassador to Israel, was announced as a new special envoy for Holocaust remembrance and combatting antisemitism.The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a new special envoy for Holocaust remembrance and combatting antisemitism, Deborah Lyons, who will serve for a two-year period.

Ms. Lyons is a diplomat who previously served as Canada’s ambassador to Israel. Ms. Lyons replaces former attorney general Irwin Cotler, who served as the country’s special envoy from 2020 to 2023.

A news release from the Prime Minister’s Office describes Ms. Lyons as a “firm ally to the Jewish community” and an individual with a history of working with community organizations.

The announcement of the new special envoy is taking place at a critical moment on the world stage. On Oct. 7, Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization, launched a surprise attack on Israel. The war has claimed over 4,000 lives. On Sunday, Global Affairs Canada confirmed the death of a fifth Canadian in Israel, while three remain missing. Meanwhile, 300 Canadians, permanent residents and their families have asked the federal government for help leaving Gaza.

Ms. Lyon’s previously served as the special representative to the United Nations Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

Mr. Trudeau said Monday that in the aftermath of the “horrific attacks against Israel” that the government reiterates to Jewish communities across Canada that it stands with them.

“Ms. Lyons will be a critical voice in fighting antisemitism and preserving the memory of the Holocaust so that younger generations know the truth about what happened – and how antisemitism continues today,” Mr. Trudeau said in a statement. “We all must confront antisemitism, hatred, and intolerance in all its forms.

The Prime Minister’s Office said as special envoy, Ms. Lyons will be responsible for leading efforts to address antisemitism and Holocaust remembrance in Canada, as well as with international partners. The position was created by Ottawa in 2020.

Mr. Cotler told a news conference in Ottawa on Monday that events in Israel on Oct. 7 happened against a backdrop of global antisemitism that was “mutating” and “metastasizing.” He also said that Hamas is not only a threat to Jewish people but Palestinian people.

On Ottawa’s new envoy, Mr. Cotler said that Ms. Lyons is a “supreme diplomat” with interpersonal skills that will see people mobilize alongside her.

Ms. Lyons said Monday that antisemitism amounts to a “daily reality” for too many people from Jewish communities in Canada and around the globe.

”The agonizing grief caused by the Hamas attacks on Israelis earlier this month must propel us to move forward together to combat antisemitism,” she said.

”By learning from our past, I believe that we can and will build a more just and inclusive future for all.”