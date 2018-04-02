Canada to resettle some of Israel’s African refugees

Open this photo in gallery In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 photo, African migrants gather during a protest in front of Rwanda embassy in Herzeliya, Israel.

Canada has offered to resettle an undisclosed number of asylum seekers that Israel was planning to expel to Africa.

Israel’s ambassador to Canada, Nimrod Barkan, confirmed Monday that Canada made the overture two months ago after the Israeli government announced its intention to expel African asylum seekers to third-party countries in Africa.

The deal will involve asylum seekers who have made requests to immigrate to Canada. Israel agreed to postpone their deportations until their applications have been processed by Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“About two months ago the Canadian government requested that Israel would defer any deportation procedures to those who requested asylum or immigration status to Canada,” Mr. Barkan said in an interview. “We have replied positively to this request and as far as those who requested asylum or immigration status in Canada, they will be protected until the Canadian procedures are to be finished.”

Mr. Barkan said he does not know how many African asylum seekers – mainly from dictatorial Eritrea and war-torn Sudan – have made requests to immigrate to Canada. The office of Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday that it had reached an “unprecedented” deal with the United Nations to resettle about half of the approximately 39,000 asylum seekers from Africa.

Mr. Netanyahu’s office said that legal obstacles and ensuing problems with the proposed expulsion to third-country African destinations forced his government to amend its plans and come to an agreement under UN auspices.

According to the agreement, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees will try to find homes in Western countries for at least 16,250 of the asylum seekers while Israel will give temporary status to the remainder.

“UNHCR appreciates the collaboration with the government of Israel to find a way out for thousands of Eritreans and Sudanese. This agreement will ensure that protection is provided to those who need it,” said Volker Turk, the agency’s Assistant High Commissioner for Protection.

A source told The Globe and Mail that Canada quietly approached Israel on its own and separate from the UN refugee agency. The overture was made by Canadian ambassador to Israel Deborah Lyons.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The earlier plan, which offered each migrant $3,500 and a plane ticket, was criticized by Israeli activists and the United Nations as unethical and a blot on Israel’s image as a refuge for Jewish migrants. The Supreme Court stopped the deportations last month in response to a petition.

Asylum seekers previously deported to Uganda and Rwanda told The Times of Israel they faced serious danger and even imprisonment after arriving in Africa without proper documents.

The Africans started fleeing to the Jewish state in 2005, after neighbouring Egypt violently cracked down on a refugee demonstration. Many refugees also saw Israel as a safe haven and a place to find work. Tens of thousands crossed the porous desert border before Israel completed a barrier in 2012 that stopped the influx.

Thousands of the migrants are concentrated in neighbourhoods in south Tel Aviv, where ethnic food shops and phone-card stalls line the streets. The area has become known as “Little Africa.” This has sparked tensions with working-class Jewish residents, who have been pressing the government to find a solution.

With files from The Associated Press