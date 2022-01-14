A traveller stops to be tested for COVID-19 at Vancouver International Airport on Dec. 2, 2021.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer cast some doubt on the continued value of the government’s mandatory on-arrival COVID-19 testing policy on Friday at the same time that business groups called for the policy to end.

Since November, the federal government has been ramping up the on-arrival testing of fully vaccinated travellers who have already had to present a negative test result to board their plane. The policy was rolled out to slow the spread of the Omicron variant. Since then, though, the new strain has ripped through Canada, on-arrival test positivity is very low, and lab capacity has collapsed under the weight of domestic cases.

The policy is meant to apply universally to all air travellers arriving in Canada from outside of the U.S., but the government doesn’t yet have enough lab capacity to require it of all travellers.

The Canadian Tourism Roundtable, a coalition of groups which include the Chamber of Commerce and the Tourism Industry Association of Canada, on Friday called for the rule to be scrapped after some medical doctors took to social media this week to question its continued used.

The roundtable found a possible ally in Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam at her Friday news conference.

“Tracking every case isn’t really necessary for a surveillance perspective,” Dr. Tam said. “When the whole world has Omicron, our next door neighbour has Omicron – for the most part, you’re right in that we could do sampling for the tests instead of testing maybe every single vaccinated individual,” she said.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos’s office did not reply to a request for comment on Friday. But Dr. Tam said that the policy will be evaluated “over time.”

“It is a capacity drain on the system as a whole.”

Still, she said the on-arrival testing program is important because it can help the public health agency monitor for new variants.

On Thursday Infectious Diseases Physician Zain Chagla agreed with other doctors who were speaking out against the federal government’s arrival testing.

“Vaccinated people getting asymptomatic testing over the border is pouring water on the dry grass when the house behind you is on fire,” he wrote on Twitter. “Canada needs to drop travel testing, and focus on local testing. Period.”

Over the holidays provinces dramatically slashed access to testing for many people because there wasn’t enough lab capacity to process them all. In its statement the tourism roundtable said ditching “double testing” at the border will free up needed space.

“On-arrival COVID-19 PCR tests waste valuable, scarce testing resources that could be redeployed to protect our frontline workers and support a return to school for children,” the roundtable said Friday.

Between Nov. 28 and Dec. 25, the federal government’s data shows the on-arrival tests had an average positivity rate of 1.08 per cent for fully vaccinated air travellers. It climbed in the week before Christmas – the last week that data is available – when travellers had a test positivity rate of 2.18 per cent. Still even the higher number is dramatically lower than the numbers reported domestically.

In the last weeks of December and in early January, the average test-positivity rate in Canada was over 20 per cent and it peaked just shy of 30 per cent.

The NDP said the government needs to explain how the border testing policies work to stop the spread of new variants and the Conservatives said the government’s COVID-19 Testing and Screening Expert Advisory Panel should provide updated advice.

The air travel testing rules require passengers to get a molecular test within 72 hours of their scheduled flight departure. If the passenger is arriving from outside the U.S. they also may need to take another test on arrival and isolate until they receive the negative result or for 14 days – whichever comes first. The most commonly referred to test that Canada accepts is the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

Beth Potter, president of the Tourism Industry Association of Canada, said the government tests are taking more than the three-day service standard to be returned. The testing, she said, is causing significant cancellations because people risk missing the majority of their vacation.

She said the group sent a request to the government to lift the on-arrival testing 10 days ago but has received no formal response.

Perrin Beatty, president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said rising case counts and resulting pressure on hospitals are coming from community transmission, not international travel.

“The next 100 people who walk into your local post office are more likely to be infected than the next 100 people who get off an international flight,” he said.