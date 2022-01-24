Canada’s foreign affairs ministry is still recovering from a computer network disruption that has spanned days and one security expert says the working assumption is this was a cyberattack.

Networks at the Department of Global Affairs had not been fully restored to normal as of Monday morning, sources told the Globe and Mail. The Globe and Mail is granting anonymity to the sources because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

In a statement, Ottawa’s Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat said what it called a “cyber incident involving Global Affairs” was first detected on January 19, “after which mitigation measures were taken.”

The government said problems remain. “Critical services for Canadians through Global Affairs Canada are currently functioning. Some access to Internet and internet-based services are not currently available as part of the mitigation measures and work is underway to restore them.”

The Canadian government declined to cast blame for the incident.

“This investigation is ongoing. We are unable to comment further on any specific details for operational reasons,” Treasury Board said in the statement. The agency said it was working with one of Canada’s spy agencies, the Communications Security Establishment (CSE) and its Canadian Centre for Cyber Security.”

The episode comes as tensions rise between Russia and Western allies such as Canada over the future of Ukraine.

Stephanie Carvin, a former national security analyst and an associate professor of international relations at the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs, said the operating theory in the security community is that Global Affairs was hacked.

Canada’s cyberspy agency last week warned Moscow-backed cyberattacks on Canadian critical infrastructure as Western countries prepare economic sanctions in the growing expectation that Russia will invade Ukraine.

A Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine - as many as 100,000 troops - has raised fears of an invasion that the White House has warned could come “at any point.” Russia has asked for guarantees that NATO will not expand membership to include Ukraine and other ex-Soviet states - commitments that have been refused.

The Canadian government has been outspoken in its defence of Ukraine’s right to self determination and last Friday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $120-million loan for Kyiv as it prepares for possible war with Russia.

Mr. Trudeau also signalled more support is coming as the Liberal government toughens its tone on the threat of Russian invasion and mulls more soldier training and defensive military gear for Ukraine.

The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security joined its counterparts in the United States and Britain last Thursday in urging Canadian companies, such as electrical utilities and energy firms, to watch out for cyberattacks from Russia.

The agency said in a statement that it is aware of foreign cyberthreat activities, including by Russian-backed actors, to target Canadian critical infrastructure network operators and their operational and information technology.

Retired major-general David Fraser said he believes “100 per cent” that Russia was behind the hacking of Global Affairs, calling it a classic manoeuvre by President Vladimir Putin.

“It is all about coercion and information dominance,” he said. “It is plausible deniability. It is hard to find the source and it is very disruptive.” Mr. Fraser said President Putin is “testing the waters everywhere” with cyberattacks as well attempts to sow the seeds of dissent within Ukraine to destabilize and overthrow the government.

He said it shouldn’t come as a surprise because cyberattacks are one of Mr. Putin’s key offensive tools.

“When they think they need to send a message or do something preventive, for something they are going to do later on, they go on attack,” he said. “A little attack like this probably sends a pretty strong message back to the Prime Minister.”

