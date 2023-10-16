Open this photo in gallery: Photo provided by Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly. Ms. Joly said on X: “I am elated to announce that the first group of Canadians have now safely crossed from the West Bank into Jordan. Thank-you to our teams in Ramallah, Amman, Tel Aviv and Ottawa, who worked around the clock to make this happen.”Handout

The first group of Canadians evacuated from the West Bank just crossed into Jordan by bus, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced Monday.

“I am elated to announce that the first group of Canadians have now safely crossed from the West Bank into Jordan,” Ms. Joly said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Thank-you to our teams in Ramallah, Amman, Tel Aviv and Ottawa who worked around the clock to make this happen.”

The evacuation included 21 Canadian citizens, along with about 10 Australian and New Zealand citizens, according to Isabella Orozco-Madison, press secretary for the foreign affairs minster. About 100 Canadians living in the West Bank had registered with Ottawa and had been seeking assistance to get out, but not all of them chose to leave or were able to do so.

It was believed to be the first evacuation of foreign citizens from the West Bank to Jordan and required complex bureaucratic negotiations between Canada and the Jordanian government. It is expected to pave the way for further evacuations of citizens from other countries who have been stuck in the West Bank.

Ms. Joly’s office said two evacuation flights are airlifting Canadians and permanent residents from Tel Aviv today. The first left around 3 p.m. local time in Israel and the second was scheduled to department around 7 p.m. local time.

The flights are shuttling people to Athens from where they are responsible for financing their own way back to Canada.

Meanwhile, there was no progress Monday on the estimated 300 Canadian and permanent residents who are trapped in Gaza. Officials had been hoping that the Rafah border crossing would open, allowing the Canadians to travel south into Egypt, but that did not happen. There is still a chance it could happen Tuesday.

The Canadian government said it continues to try to evacuate Canadians from Gaza through Rafah.

But it cautions that only Canadian citizens, and not permanent residents, may be allowed out through this border crossing with Egypt.

“Canada is actively working with international partners to explore all options to secure safe passage from Gaza to Egypt through the Rafah border crossing for Canadian citizens, Permanent residents and their families, however there is a possibility only Canadian citizens will be given access,” department of Global Affairs spokesperson Charlotte MacLeod said in a statement.

“This situation is complex and fluid,” she said.

“We will continue to advocate for the safe passage of Canadian citizens, Permanent residents and their families,” Ms. MacLeod said.

She said Ms. Joly has spoken with her Israeli and Egyptian counterparts on this subject and will continue to reach out to partners.

“We are in contact with Canadians and Permanent residents in Gaza and will continue to provide real time updates as plans are finalized.”

Palestinians in besieged Gaza crowded into hospitals and schools on Monday, seeking shelter and running low on food and water.

Hospitals in Gaza warn they are on the verge of collapse, with emergency generators that power machines like ventilators and incubators down to about one day of fuel and supplies of medicine almost exhausted.

Hospitals are expected to run out of generator fuel in the next 24 hours, endangering the lives of thousands of patients, according to the U.N. Gaza’s sole power plant shut down for lack of fuel after Israel completely sealed off the 40-kilometre-long territory following the Hamas attack.

Crowds of Palestinian dual nationals waited anxiously at the still-closed Rafah crossing on Monday, sitting on their suitcases or crouching on the floor, comforting crying infants and trying to entertain bored children.

For many, the despair over the impasse was turning to outrage.

“They are supposed to be a developed country, talking about human rights all the time,” Shurouq Alkhazendar, a 34-year-old whose two children are American citizens, said of the United States.

“If you want to do one of the basic things that you are talking about you should protect your citizens first, not leave them all alone suffering and being humiliated in front of the crossing.”

Rafah, Gaza’s only connection to Egypt, was shut down nearly a week ago because of Israeli airstrikes. While people wait to leave on the Gaza side, aid supplies are stalled inside Egypt. Mediators are pressing for a cease-fire.

–With files from Associated Press