A pro-Ukrainian supporter waves the country's flag outside the Russian embassy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The Canadian government, which talks about the need to politically and diplomatically isolate Moscow over its military assault on Ukraine, nevertheless sent a high-profile representative to take part in the Russian embassy’s national holiday party on Friday in Ottawa.

The Russia Day reception took place at the embassy on Charlotte Street – recently rebranded Free Ukraine Street by the City of Ottawa – even as protesters outside the gates decried Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.

The national holiday in Russia falls on June 12 but Moscow’s diplomatic mission in Ottawa commemorated it early Friday with a lavish spread of food, drinks and a speech by Russian ambassador Oleg Stepanov that recalled his country’s longstanding relationship with Canada. Guests included representatives from Egypt and Pakistan and African countries.

Yasmine Heinbecker, the deputy chief of protocol at Canada’s Department of Global Affairs, also attended.

The Russian embassy said it valued Canada’s presence.

“We appreciate Ms. Heinbecker honouring our reception,” Vladimir Proskuryakov, deputy chief of mission at the Russian embassy, said in a statement.

“We believe diplomacy is an all-weather instrument and diplomatic protocol is an important part of upkeeping the bilateral communications.”

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress, an advocacy group, said the Canadian government’s attendance at the Russia Day celebration was shocking.

Ihor Michalchyshyn, chief executive officer and executive director of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, which represents Canadians of Ukrainian origin, noted that recently – in April – the House of Commons unanimously adopted a motion declaring Russia’s war on Ukraine to be a genocide.

“That our government would send officials to a celebration at the Russian embassy is appalling to us as Canadians and offensive to us as Ukrainians,” Mr. Michalchyshyn said.

“We have long called on the Canadian government to expel the Russian diplomats still in Canada and recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. Thus far, our government has ignored these calls.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly’s department defended Canada’s attendance at the Russian embassy festivities, saying it keeps diplomatic channels open to further national interests.

“This is not a business-as- usual situation, but we still maintain a diplomatic relation with Russia on matters of Canadian interests and Global Affairs Canada sent a protocol officer to the reception,” Christelle Chartrand, a spokesperson for the department, said in a statement.

She said it’s important to remember that Canada has publicly condemned “Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine” and that the Canadian government summoned Moscow’s envoy twice to express this condemnation to him directly.

Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen said Russia Day is supposed to be a celebration of the Russian peoples rejecting authoritarian and communist Soviet Union and but has become overshadowed this year by Mr. Putin’s illegal war and occupation of Ukraine.

“Conservatives have long been calling on the Liberal government to do more to isolate the Putin regime in the world, including by expelling Russian diplomats as our allies have done,” Ms. Bergen said Sunday to The Globe and Mail. “Instead of endorsing the lavish, Kremlin-backed celebration at the Russian embassy, the Liberal government should be working with countries like Egypt, Pakistan and those in Africa to prevent Putin’s illegal war from causing a global food crisis which will hurt developing countries the most.”

NDP Foreign Affairs critic Heather McPherson called the decision to send a Canadian representative to the lavish party “pretty outrageous.”

Stephanie Carvin, a former national security analyst and an associate professor of international relations at the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs, said it was inappropriate and unnecessary for Canada to take part in Russia’s national day celebrations.

“Maintaining diplomatic relations during a time of armed conflict is important for managing crises and an important tool for the government,” Prof. Carvin said.

“However, given Russia’s aggression, Canada’s strong stance against that aggression and the alleged war crimes being committed in Ukraine by Russian forces, this is ill-timed and inappropriate,” she said.

“Attending the reception goes well beyond what is necessary.”

Russia’s military assault has lasted more than 15 weeks so far and some of the bloodiest battles of the war are now taking place in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said recently that up to 100 Ukrainians are dying every day on the war’s eastern front in what appeared to be a reference to military casualties.

The Canadian government has imposed sanctions on more than 1,070 individuals and companies and organizations in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine since Russia’s latest military assault on Ukraine began in late February.

In late May, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said the sanctions are an effort to “suffocate the Putin regime” and said the goal of allies including Canada is to isolate Russia “economically, politically and diplomatically.”

Canada has pledged $500-million in military aid to Ukraine this year and disbursed several hundred million so far.

In recent months, Canadian diplomats have joined other countries in walking out of international events when Russian representatives are speaking.

After being forced to scale back its initial campaign goals, including withdrawing troops that had been menacing Kyiv, Moscow has turned to expanding control in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian separatists have held a swath of territory since 2014.

Conservative Foreign Affairs critic Michael Chong said it was completely inappropriate for a senior Global Affairs would attend lavish event at the Russian embassy.

“This is not appropriate in the current situation in light of the face we are trying to isolate Russian diplomatically,’” Mr. Chong said in an interview Sunday. “This doesn’t seem to be persistent with the government’s policies.”

The government of Canada’s stated position is that it is trying to isolate Moscow even though it has not declared Russian diplomats here to be persona non grata.

He noted other allies including the United States and Europe expelled hundreds of Russian diplomats in recent months.

In late January, Moscow’s envoy in Canada told The Globe that his country would never invade Ukraine and invited Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to telephone Mr. Putin so he can hear the Russian President explain how there is “zero chance” that Russia will invade Ukraine. Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb 24.

- With files from Reuters