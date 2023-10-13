Open this photo in gallery: The closed gates of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Oct. 10, 2023.SAID KHATIB/AFP/Getty Images

Canadians stuck in Gaza may be able to leave through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Saturday, federal officials said at a press briefing on Friday.

There may be an opportunity to leave between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, said Julie Sunday, the assistant deputy consular, security, and emergency management minister. However, she cautioned that the border crossing opening is not yet confirmed and it could still change.

“There is a lot of uncertainty around this,” Ms. Sunday said.

On Friday, Israel issued an evacuation order for residents in northern Gaza, telling them to leave their homes within 24 hours. The warning affects more than one million people. Hamas, however, has told the residents of Gaza to stay in their homes, even as Israel dropped leaflets on Gaza to announce the evacuation order. Hamas controls the Gaza strip and it remains unclear whether the militants will allow foreigners to leave.

Alexandre Lévêque, an assistant deputy minister at the Department of Global Affairs, told reporters Canada doesn’t talk to Hamas because it’s designated as a terrorist organization. “So we don’t have any specific information on [whether] Hamas would prevent people from moving,” he said.

He said he’s heard reports of Hamas in Gaza discouraging people from moving around but he said “we’ve not seen any report at this point that they were physically refraining people from moving out.”

Humanitarian organizations have warned the evacuation will cause chaos and be calamitous for the civilians caught in the middle of the war.

The federal government is working with Egyptian and Israeli authorities to ensure that Canadians, permanent residents and their family members will be able to leave, Ms. Sunday said.

Communications with Canadians stuck in Gaza is becoming more difficult, Ms. Sunday said. Electricity is cut off, which is affecting telecommunications and there have been reports of internet interruptions. The logistics will be even more complicated because there may be a very narrow window to notify Canadians about the border crossing opening, she said.

About 150 individuals in Gaza have identified themselves with the government, the majority of them are Canadians. However, Ms. Sunday said there are also some mixed families that will make documentation more difficult.

She said those 150 people who have said they want help to leave Gaza are being pro-actively added to the list of people who are approved to leave should the border crossing open.

More to come.