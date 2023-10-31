Open this photo in gallery: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland will convene the country's various finance ministers for a virtual meeting to discuss Alberta's pension ambitions.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is convening a Friday meeting of provincial and territorial finance ministers to discuss Alberta’s proposal to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan.

The gathering will be held virtually, Ms. Freeland said in a Tuesday letter to the ministers.

“Like each of you, I have heard serious concerns from Canadians – including Albertans – regarding Alberta’s proposal to withdraw from the CPP,” Ms. Freeland wrote.

Ms. Freeland said in her letter that she wants the discussions to speak specifically to the “flaws” underlying Alberta’s proposed exit formula.

Were that formula applied to Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia, Ms. Freeland said some experts have concluded that the three provinces would be entitled to 128 per cent of CPP assets.

“Clearly, such an outcome would be untenable and absurd,” she wrote.

She said Canadians know that Alberta’s proposed withdrawal is a threat to the pensions of people in Alberta and across Canada.

“Alberta has the right to withdraw from the CPP should it so choose. But that choice should be informed by a clear understanding of the risks posed by leaving the CPP – including of those stemming from the government of Alberta’s flawed analysis of the share of CPP assets to which the government claims Alberta would be entitled,” Ms. Freeland wrote.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has proposed establishing a provincial pension plan after withdrawing from the Canada Pension Plan.

The idea has been informed by a report the Alberta government commissioned from the human-resources company Lifeworks which suggested that Alberta could be entitled to withdraw $334-billion from the CPP – more than half of its current $575-billion in assets.

Ms. Smith has said an Alberta Pension Plan is “the right decision for our province,” but ruled out proceeding without the approval of Albertans through a provincial referendum if necessary.

But the proposal has been slammed by various critics, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other members of the federal government, and Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy, who wrote to Ms. Freeland calling for an “urgent meeting” of Canada’s finance ministers to discuss Alberta’s proposal.

The investment arm of the Canada Pension Plan – the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board – said Alberta’s claims that it could withdraw more than half of the pension fund’s assets is based on an “invented formula” divorced from reality.