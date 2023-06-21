Open this photo in gallery: Government House Leader Mark Holland rises during Question Period, Friday, June 16, 2023 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Political parties in Ottawa are negotiating a tentative plan for the House of Commons to rise late Wednesday – two days earlier than scheduled – for a summer recess that is increasingly expected to include a federal cabinet shuffle.

Government House Leader Mark Holland and Chief Government Whip Steve MacKinnon both said Wednesday that the House could rise by the end of the day, but cautioned that the timeline could change.

“We are having conversations about how we can wind down this session of Parliament,” Mr. Holland told reporters Wednesday following a closed-door meeting of the Liberal caucus. He said he could not provide a definitive timeline because negotiations among parties in the House can involve last-minute changes.

“I can say very clearly that those conversations are very positive,” he said.

In recent days, the Liberals have shut down debate on several government bills through procedural motions supported by the NDP. That has included debate on Senate amendments related to C-18, the Online News Bill, which will wrap up Wednesday. The bill will be sent back to the Senate for final approval.

After months of controversy over questions related to the government’s handling of foreign election interference and criticism of Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino’s performance, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is widely expected to shuffle his cabinet in the coming weeks.

Speculation about who will be promoted and who will be demoted is rampant on Parliament Hill.

Two senior sources said they expect the shuffle to come this summer, and Mr. Mendicino’s future in the inner circle is in question. Both sources said the issues date back more than a year, including misrepresenting what police advised on the use of the Emergencies Act and the government’s climb down on its planned assault-style weapons ban.

The Globe and Mail is not identifying the two sources as they were not authorized to comment publicly about private discussions.

How large the shuffle will be is unclear. One source said the government is looking at which ministers plan to run again because the Liberals want to craft their senior team that will them into the next campaign.

When asked on Wednesday if he was ready to accept a different job if he gets shuffled, Mr. Mendicino told reporters that “everyone works at the pleasure of the Prime Minister, that’s the definition of the job.”

He also told reporters on Wednesday that the government hopes to come to a consensus with opposition parties on holding a public inquiry into the foreign interference controversy.

“We’ve always said, since day one, that a public inquiry would be left as an option on the table,” Mr. Mendicino said.

The government and the opposition parties have been in discussions about the issue and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc had promised to provide an update this week.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet said Wednesday that his discussions with Mr. LeBlanc about a public inquiry have been “very encouraging,” but no final agreement has been reached. Mr. Blanchet suggested an announcement could be coming within the next few days.

One key sign that the House is about to wrap up is a recent change to the week’s schedule.

The Conservative Party’s final opposition day, in which it can propose a motion for debate and a vote, has been moved up from Thursday to Wednesday evening. The Conservatives have put forward a motion calling on the government to table a plan for balancing the budget.

Opposition days – also known as “supply” days – are tied to the estimates process in which MPs approve government spending. Such votes must take place before the recess so that federal departments receive their operational funding.