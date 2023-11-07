Open this photo in gallery: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 6, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s party is objecting to the text of the renegotiated Canada-Ukraine free trade agreement over its reference to a carbon tax.

Their concerns cannot be remedied in the short term, at least, because the updated deal was already signed by both countries in September.

The legislation underpinning the updated treaty is currently undergoing scrutiny at the House of Commons trade committee.

It’s rare to see a partisan split in Parliament on matters related to Ukraine – a matter where the Liberals and Conservatives have traditionally agreed.

Conservative MPs pressed International Trade Minister Mary Ng and Global Affairs trade officials at committee Tuesday on why a reference to “carbon pricing” is in the text. The Conservative Party has made fighting a carbon tax – any fuel surcharges arising from carbon pricing – a central focus of their work as Official Opposition.

Conservative MP Stephen Ellis recently telegraphed concerns among his party when he publicly criticized the Liberal government for putting what he called “incredible woke” measures woven into this free trade agreement. Late last month, he questioned why Canada was negotiating a new deal with a country at war, suggesting it put Kyiv “in a significant and difficult” bargaining position.

“Why would we negotiate a free trade agreement now when we have given Ukraine significant amounts of money?” Mr. Ellis asked the Commons on Oct. 24, referring to Canada’s $9-billion in support announced over two years.

The text of the updated trade deal says both sides are expected “to promote carbon pricing and measures to mitigate carbon leakage risks.”

The revised treaty will replace the original Canada-Ukraine trade deal that was signed in 2016 and took effect in 2017.

Ms. Ng told MPs at the trade committee Tuesday that she was surprised to hear the trade deal described in this manner. The updated deal includes new chapters on investment, trade in services and talk of more inclusive commerce that benefits all sectors of society. “This is a high standard trade agreement that is good for Ukrainian businesses and Canadian businesses,” she said.

Ms. Ng asked what the opposition means by “woke” in this deal. “Is it because there are progressives elements in it that protect the environment, and provide opportunities for small and medium sized businesses?”

The Liberals accused the Conservatives of undermining support for Ukraine.

“The Conservatives are clearly trying to block our trade agreement with Ukraine. They’ve stalled in the House of Commons and now they’re criticizing it in committee,” Mark Gerretsen, deputy government house leader, said in a statement. He alleged that extremists in the Conservative party are against Ukraine, likening them to the Make America Great Again followers of former U.S. president Donald Trump.

“The MAGA-wing of Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative caucus doesn’t want to support Ukraine. It’s just like we’re seeing in the United States – these right-wing politicians don’t want to support Ukraine in its fight for its very existence in their fight against Russia.”

The Conservatives rejected the allegation, noting if this updated legislation is not passed, the existing Canada-Ukraine trade deal would still remain in effect, absent the negotiated changes.

Conservative MP Kyle Seeback told Ms. Ng he finds it contemptuous that his party is being criticized for raising objections to the deal as negotiated. “Conservative members of Parliament unanimously support Ukraine.”

Conservative MPs asked why the deal contained no references to liquefied natural gas trade or energy security.

Bruce Christie, the assistant deputy minister at the Department of Global Affairs in charge of trade negotiations, told MPs Tuesday it’s too late to amend the updated treaty because it has been negotiated and signed by leaders of both countries. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the deal September 22.

He acknowledged later however that it was within the purview of the Commons committee to suggest changes.

Dean Foster, a director of trade negotiations at Global Affairs, told MPs the reference to carbon pricing in the deal does not require the imposition of a carbon tax in Ukraine. It is aspirational and is meant to lay out “principles for co-operation” in this area between the two countries, he said.

The head of the Ukrainian-Canadian Congress (UCC) urged MPs to pass the underlying treaty legislation as soon as possible.

“The UCC strongly supports the strengthening of trade and economic ties between Canada and Ukraine. Canada and Ukraine have negotiated this treaty, and we call on all parties to support its swift adoption and implementation,” Alexandra Chyczij, national president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, said in a statement.

“As Russia continues its genocidal war of aggression against Ukraine, Canada and partners need to help Ukraine win on both the military and economic fronts. The modernization of the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement is an important step in this direction – as is substantially increasing military assistance to Ukraine.”

