An internal review of federal contracting has found nearly $5-million in fraudulent billing by three private subcontractors, prompting the government to refer the cases to the RCMP, announce a new Office of Supplier Integrity and Compliance and tighten conflict of interest rules for public servants.

The government said the fraudulent billing was uncovered through a mix of tips and advanced data analytics. It also said that Wednesday’s announcement is the first wave of what is expected to be a series of discoveries related to fraudulent billing cases.

Officials said the review also found that between 2018 and 2022, three IT subcontractors fraudulently billed on contract work with 36 separate government departments and Crown Corporations.

During a technical briefing, federal officials said the internal review found one situation where an individual contractor was billing multiple departments through various contracts for the same hours in a day.

“Today’s announcement is the first wave of fraudulent billing cases the department has identified, with more expected to be announced in the coming months,” the procurement department said.

The department said the security status of the subcontractors have been revoked but their identities will not be released in order to protect the integrity of ongoing investigations. Efforts are also underway to recover payments from the subcontractors.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and Treasury Board President Anita Anand made the announcement Wednesday on Parliament Hill.

“Unethical business practices have no place in the Government of Canada’s business dealings. That is why we are taking concrete steps to strengthen procurement practices and implementing new measures to hold those who circumvent the rules accountable,” Mr. Duclos said in a statement.

In a news release, the government said the internal review, along with recent reports by the Auditor General of Canada and the Procurement Ombud, as well as parliamentary studies, “have revealed a need for action on many fronts to improve the management and integrity of Canada’s procurement processes.”

The government says the new office will enhance the Procurement Department’s capacity to identify and respond to instances of supplier misconduct.

Ms. Anand also announced that the Treasury Board is updating its management guide for public servants with responsibility for approving federal contracts.

The government is also pledging to introduce a new “Risk and Compliance Process” that will assess government-wide trends, risks and individual departmental performance.

The federal government’s Directive on Conflict of Interest is also being reviewed, “particularly as they relate to employees who engage in outside employment, including contracts with the Government of Canada.” This review will also look at ways to increase the penalties for violating conflict of interest rules.

Officials said the three subcontractors are not connected to the ArriveCan app for international travellers.

The federal government has previously announced that three IT staffing companies that worked on ArriveCan – Dalian, Coradix and GCStratategies – have all been suspended from federal contract work.

Auditor-General Karen Hogan’s recent report on ArriveCan raised concerns about interactions between private contractors and government officials in the contracting process.

Parliament’s review of the ArriveCan project’s $59.5-million price tag and related contracting issues has revealed details of the opaque world of procurement in the federal government, where scores of staffing businesses bid on such work and then farm out technical tasks to subcontractors.

The House of Commons requested the Auditor General’s ArriveCan audit in a Nov. 2, 2022 vote after The Globe and Mail first reported that the cost of the app was on pace to exceed $54-million.

The Conservative motion requesting the audit was approved in a 174 to 149 vote, with Liberal and Green Party MPs voting against the motion.

Parliamentary hearings related to ArriveCan and outsourcing in general have prompted MPs from all parties to express concern about federal contracting practices.