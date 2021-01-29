Federal government, airlines agree to halt flights to Caribbean, Mexico; mandatory hotel quarantines coming within weeks

Open this photo in gallery A nearly deserted departures level at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Jan. 26, 2021. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Flights to Mexico and the Caribbean will grind to a halt on Sunday as the federal government and airlines announced a deal to suspend flights to the sun destinations until April 30.

The airlines will co-ordinate return flights with travellers currently abroad, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced at a news conference on Friday.

In the coming weeks the federal government will also introduce mandatory COVID-19 testing upon arrival at airports, and this will be on top of the pre-boarding requirement for a negative COVID-19 test, Mr. Trudeau said.

Story continues below advertisement

Following the second test, travellers will have to wait three days at a designated hotel for their test result. Mr. Trudeau said the hotel stays will cost travellers more than $2,000. If the traveller’s second test is negative, they will be able to complete their 14-day quarantine at home “under significantly increased surveillance and enforcement.”

However if travellers test positive they will have to complete their 14-day quarantine in a designated government facility to make sure they’re not carrying variants of “particular concern,” Mr. Trudeau said.

The government is hoping the changes will deter sunseekers and slow the spread of new, more dangerous, coronavirus variants. The heightened concern is supported by epidemiological models from scientists at Simon Fraser University, which project daily case counts could far outpace the records set in the current wave of the pandemic if a new variant takes hold in the general population.

Mr. Trudeau said non-essential travellers entering Canada at a land border will soon have to show a negative COVID-19 test before entering and more testing requirements will be announced in the coming weeks.

The winter break season is a usually a key market for Canadian carriers. WestJet, Air Canada, Sunwing and Transat all fly to beach resorts in Mexico, Cuba and other tropical resorts.

For Montreal-based Transat AT Inc. and Toronto-based Sunwing Airlines, sun destinations comprise almost their entire schedules in February. Transat has 131 flights, including return trips, on its schedule for the month, and all but a few are to Mexico, Cuba and Dominican Republic, according to aviation consultancy Cirium. Sunwing’s February schedule has 379 flights, as of mid-day on Friday, almost all of which are to and from Mexico and Caribbean destinations, according to Cirium.

The changes follow weeks of warnings from Mr. Trudeau that stricter measures would come. Experts have said the best time to impose these types of measures was months ago.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government has been under intense pressure from premiers to further shut the border. Quebec Premier François Legault has called for some of the toughest measures, including a total ban on non-essential travel, and failing that the mandatory hotel quarantines. There was intense debate within the federal cabinet on how far to go on border controls and how to implement any new rules.

For example, on Monday the Globe reported there was concern about the logistical and human resources challenge of setting up hotel quarantines for all returning travellers.

Canada’s borders have been closed to most non-citizens and non-permanent residents since March, but there are several exceptions to the rule. Other than essential workers, such as truck drivers, everyone crossing into Canada must isolate for 14 days. However, until now that rule has had little enforcement and anonymous cellphone data collected by Ontario shows it wasn’t being followed.

As of Jan. 7, anyone returning to Canada must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test before they will be allowed to board the flight.

Canada’s move comes months after similar decisions from Australia and New Zealand – two countries that have been much more successful at controlling the spread of COVID-19. Australia implemented the mandatory hotel quarantines last March; New Zealand followed suit in August.

In New Zealand, travellers must pay for the hotel stay themselves, with some exceptions. The country requires travellers to book a room in a designated facility before travelling, those spots are booked solid until April 1, according the government website.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government briefed the industry on the new changes this morning.

John Gradek, an aviation leadership teacher at McGill University, said the new restrictions will be “absolutely devastating” for the airline industry. He predicted another round of layoffs, and route eliminations and flight cancellations will follow.

“It’s another nail into the sarcophagus,” Mr. Gradek said. “The airline industry really has been trying as best it can to put bums in seats over the last month, notwithstanding the government’s recommendation not to fly. The airlines need people to fly. They need some revenue to cover even the barest of costs, and this will really put the kibosh on demand.”

Mr. Gradek said hotel space is limited and there are questions about how Canada will accommodate incoming passengers. This signals a need to perhaps limit the number of people who are allowed to arrive, he said.

“A [Boeing] 777 comes in and you’re done. Next, give me another hotel,” he said.

The United Kingdom on Jan. 27 began requiring British citizens arriving from 22 countries deemed high risk, including South Africa, Brazil and other South American countries, to self-isolate at a hotel for 10 days at their own expense.

Story continues below advertisement

With a report from Andrew Willis