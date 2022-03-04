The federal government is preparing to take action to ensure that Quebec does not lose a seat when Canada’s electoral map is redrawn.

Jean-Sébastien Comeau, press secretary to Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, says the government rejects any scenario where Quebec loses a seat and is working on a way to ensure that does not happen.

His remarks follow the passing this week of a Commons motion tabled by the Bloc Québécois rejecting a proposal to redistribute parliamentary seats in a way that means Quebec loses an MP.

Canada’s chief electoral officer calculated the proposed redistribution of seats last year based on a mathematical model applied to population.

Quebec’s 78 MPs would be reduced to 77 – the first time since 1966 that a province would lose a seat during redistribution – while the overall number of seats in the House of Commons would increase by four.

The Bloc Québécois says the proposal fails to acknowledge Quebec’s official status as a nation and would reduce the power of Quebecers in Parliament.

