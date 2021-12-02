Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 30, 2021.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has set Dec. 14 as the release date for a fall fiscal update, which will be the first formal revision of the federal government’s economic forecast since the April budget.

The timing means the new information will be released just days before the current four week sitting is scheduled to end on Dec. 17 and the House of Commons shuts down until Jan. 31.

“We know it’s important to Canadians that we are careful and transparent with our nation’s finances. That’s why I’m pleased to announce that I will be giving an economic and fiscal update to Canadians on Dec. 14,” Ms. Freeland told the House of Commons Thursday.

The Liberal government is facing increasing criticism over financial transparency, given that it has yet to release the public accounts for the previous fiscal year that would provide a detailed breakdown of how Ottawa spent about $600-billion during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The House of Commons is nearly halfway through a four-week stretch of sitting days after being on hiatus since June. Opposition parties had urged the Liberals to schedule sittings much sooner after the Sept. 20 election, which returned the Liberals to power with a minority Parliament.

Former Parliamentary Budget Officer Kevin Page told The Globe and Mail this week that key financial information such as the public accounts and the fiscal update should have been released at the start of the current four-week stretch in order to give MPs more time to scrutinize the information and ask questions in Parliament.

The Finance Minister announced the date for a fiscal update Thursday in the House of Commons, during a question period in which Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said the government is not being fiscally transparent and is not doing enough to curb inflation.

“When will this government finally balance a budget?” he asked.

Ms. Freeland shot back by accusing the Conservatives of failing to understand the distinction between monetary policy - which is managed by the Bank of Canada - and the fiscal policy measures overseen by her department. She also accused Mr. O’Toole of “flip-flops” on deficit spending by noting that his Conservative platform included a larger deficit forecast for the current fiscal year than what the Liberal Party proposed in its platform.

The government and the opposition parties are currently negotiating the timelines for establishing the various Commons standing committees, which are responsible for reviewing government legislation and spending proposals from federal departments.

An all-party agreement was announced Thursday afternoon that will see the establishment of the finance committee as a priority. That committee will be responsible for quickly reviewing C-2, a government bill introduced by Ms. Freeland that would implement announced changes to COVID-19 benefits. The changes include ending the Canada Recovery Benefit to individuals as of Oct. 23, while extending a more limited version of wage and rent subsidies to businesses that have been hardest hit by the pandemic. The bill also includes a provision to pay a $300-a-week Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit to individuals in the event that a region imposes a temporary lockdown prior to May 7, 2022.

The federal government’s April budget estimated the size of last year’s deficit at $354.2-billion and projected the deficit for the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2022, would be $154.7-billion.

Last Friday, Ms. Freeland met virtually with some private sector economists - including chief economists with Canada’s largest banks - to discuss economic trends ahead of the fall fiscal update. In interviews with The Globe and Mail, several of the chief economists said the fiscal projections in the budget likely remain a reliable guide, while cautioning that the government may still announce new spending before the end of the fiscal year.

Pedro Antunes, who is chief economist of the Conference Board of Canada and was a participant in Friday’s meeting with Ms. Freeland, said he doesn’t expect the minister to announce deficit numbers that are dramatically different from the projections in the budget.

“I don’t think there’d be too many surprises,” he said in an interview Thursday. “I think we’ll probably see something that aligns with what the government’s been projecting along, which essentially is two massive years of deficit that we’re going to have to contend with for the future.”

Mr. Antunes said his policy advice for the Finance Minister would be to avoid adding new spending to sectors of the economy like construction that are already “hot” and experiencing labour shortages. He also said the government should adopt a more aggressive timeline for reducing the debt as a size of the economy so that Ottawa has the room to respond to future emergencies.

“How are we going to manage the next crisis if we don’t reduce our debt to GDP ratios?” he said. “The sooner the better, I would I would suggest.”

