Politics Second Canadian may have been detained in China, says Foreign Affairs Minister Freeland

Robert Fife Ottawa Bureau Chief
Steven Chase
Nathan VanderKlippe Asia correspondent
Ottawa and Beijing
Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says a second Canadian may have been detained by Chinese authorities and Ottawa is seeking to find out the individual.

Ms. Freeland said the Canadian, who she did not name, had contacted government officials after being questioned by Chinese authorities.

“We have not been able to make contact with him since he let us know about this,” Ms. Freeland told a news conference. “We are working very hard to ascertain his where abouts and we have also raised this case with the Chinese authorities. We are in touch with his family>”

On Monday, Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat working as an analyst for the International Crisis Group, was seized in Beijing, not long after China threatened “serious consequences” for Canada if Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of technology giant Huawei, was not released from Canadian custody.

Mr. Kovrig was detained by the Beijing arm of the Chinese state security apparatus, ICG said in a statement. The group “has received no information about Michael since his detention and is concerned for his health and safety.”

Mr. Kovrig has worked for ICG as a Hong Kong-based analyst since early last year. The non-profit group conducts field research on violent conflict and promotes policies to prevent or resolve them.

On Wednesday, the Beijing News reported that Mr. Kovrig is being held and investigated by Beijing state security, and is “suspected of participating in activities that harm China’s national security. The case is now under review.”

