From the comments: ‘Canadians deserve so much better.’ Readers respond to resignation of Gerald Butts

Today, readers are responding to the sudden resignation of Gerald Butts, Justin Trudeau’s close friend and most trusted adviser. Mr. Butts held the position of principal secretary in the PMO and is widely regarded as the architect of the Liberal Party’s leap from third-party status to majority government in 2015 and of Mr. Trudeau’s political career.

Open this photo in gallery The exit of Gerald Butts, seen with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in April, 2018, is renewing efforts by opposition parties to convince Mr. Trudeau to waive solicitor-client privilege so Jody Wilson-Raybould tell Canadians what happened. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Billy112:

Gerald Butts is Justin’s long-time friend. I can’t imagine this government will be entirely free of Butts’ influence, even if it is through a discrete backchannel.

Jimbo5:

Probably the best thing Justin Trudeau and the PMO could have done. If the demotion of Ms. Wilson-Raybould from Justice to Veterans was Butts's idea, then it was a terrible decision and he has to go. Sometimes seemingly small decisions have huge implications.

Richard Roskell:

This would be a good time to commend The Globe and Mail and its journalists for ferreting out malfeasance in the Liberal government. Kudos.

Daniel_scheuneman:

If he is innocent of any wrongdoing, why resign?

J. K. Galbraith in response:

You can be innocent and still need to resign. When you become the story as a senior advisor, it means nothing else about the government is getting attention. Just like when Nigel Wright became the story for the Harper government. If you are a major distraction, then removing yourself is a smart move.

Formerpolitician also in response:

Because he made a serious mistake in recommending the former minister be removed from the portfolio she treasured.

Keller204:

Butts was the most important and powerful person in the PMO. For him to take the fall here there must be something really big brewing. That said, after the smoking crater that Butts left where Ontario used to be, the country is now manifestly better off today than it was yesterday.

Tallcanuck11:

All Canadians deserve so much better than this lot.

Janet Miller 77:

This whole sordid affair will put a hold on Trudeau’s “town halls” on the campaign trail. Too many difficult questions now. I hope someone takes the government cheque book away because I’m predicting a boatload of cash in every single riding to buy votes and try to right the sinking ship.

JeffSpooner:

It may be, as has been suggested, that Butts was the main player in the pressure that was supposedly placed on Jody Wilson-Raybould and also behind her demotion. Getting rid of Butts might be some form of olive branch to Ms. Wilson-Raybould, in the hope that the rest of the story (if there is one) will go away. Until she speaks, we will have no way of knowing where this is going to end.

lucy102:

Correct - voters are smarter. He resigned but did not say why. This will not make the SNC-Lavalin affair go away.

fluffy bananachuks:

If anything, the resignation is showing that all these "progressive" changes were merely cosmetic, and that the usual greed and power for power's sake were the real drivers.

