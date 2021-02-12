Ottawa negotiates more Moderna vaccine doses and faster delivery: Trudeau

The federal government is buying four million more doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine and has negotiated a faster delivery of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots so that all will arrive by the end of September.

After a faltering start to Canada’s vaccination campaign, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday the government will speed up the distribution of the critical shots in April and all 44 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 40 million doses of the Pfizer shot will be delivered by September.

At a subsequent press conference Procurement Minister Anita Anand said the two companies will deliver a combined 23 million shots between April and June – up from the 20 million first expected in that time. The result is that 1.5 million more Canadians will be able to get their shots this spring. The timeline for getting all Canadians their shots remains September.

The rollout of the mass vaccination campaign will start after what experts are warning could be a very difficult March if new, more dangerous, variants of COVID-19 become the dominant version of the virus in Canada.

In an effort to slow the spread of those variants, people returning to Canada from abroad will have to start paying for quarantine hotels on Feb. 22, Mr. Trudeau said Friday.

The new rules will take effect more than three weeks after the Prime Minister first announced the plan, which will see non-essential travellers that arrive in Canada by air quarantine in a hotel for three days while they await the results of a COVID-19 test that they must take on arrival.

Mr. Trudeau introduced the new rules in an effort to also clamp down on sun-seekers hoping to escape Canada’s most frigid months and to try and slow the importation of new variants. Evidence shows the variants spread faster and are more deadly, but the new rules come months after they were first identified abroad and after they have already taken root in Canada.

“These are some of the strongest measures in the world, but with new variants emerging we’re stepping them up even further,” Mr. Trudeau said.

The federal government says travellers who test positive for COVID-19 will be transferred to a different facility where the government will cover the remaining cost of their quarantine. Travellers who test negative for COVID-19 will be allowed to complete their 14-day qauarantine from home.

The hotel stay is expected to cost more than $2,000 to cover accommodation, food, security and infection prevention and control measures.

These new rules are in addition to the negative COVID-19 test that travellers will need to show before boarding a flight to Canada. That test needs to be taken no more than three days before travel.

At a separate press conference on Friday Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam told reporters that eight provinces are now reporting cases of the variants that were first identified in Britain, South Africa and Brazil. Canada already has more than 429 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first found in Britain, Dr. Tam said. That variant is linked to a deadly outbreak at a long-term care home in Barrie, Ont., where 69 people have died.

Cases of the new variant are not all linked to travel, and are also spreading in the community, Dr. Tam said. She said the latest hurdle posed by the variants require “even more diligence” and underscore the need to follow physical distancing rules.

Concern about the variants led Ontario’s own COVID-19 science advisers to warn against the provincial government’s plans to lift its stay-at-home order. On Thursday they said new modelling showed more contagious variants of the virus could cause 5,000 to 6,000 infections a day by the end of March. On Friday, Ontario reported 1,076 cases of COVID-19.

Mr. Trudeau announced on Tuesday that as of Feb. 15, non-essential travellers who cross into Canada at a land border will also have to show a negative COVID-19 test. The Prime Minister said Canada can’t stop its citizens or permanent residents from entering at a land border but those who don’t present a negative test can face a fine of up to $3,000.

They are also required to quarantine for 14 days and the government has hired private security officers to monitor whether people are following the 14-day isolation rules.

On Friday, Mr. Trudeau said the new COVID-19 testing rules for crossing Canada’s land border were taking effect immediately. His office later clarified that the new rule will only be effective Monday.

After several weeks of cancelled or reduced deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines, Ms. Anand reiterated the expectation that Pfizer and Moderna will still meet their commitment to ship a total of six million shots to Canada by the end of March.

The shipments will ramp up starting next week with 403,650 Pfizer shots expected.

“More Canadians will be vaccinated more quickly,” Ms. Anand said Friday. “We are not only on track to meet our second- and third-quarter targets. The pieces are now in place to surpass them.”

The federal government has not released the details of its contracts with the vaccine manufacturers, nor has it disclosed the amount it is paying for any of the more than 200 million shots that Canada is buying.

On Friday Ms. Anand said the faster deliveries from Pfizer and Moderna were negotiated through contract amendments.