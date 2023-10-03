Open this photo in gallery: Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly speaks to reporters as she arrives for a meeting of the federal cabinet on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Oct. 3, 2023.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly urged India on Tuesday to thaw frosty bilateral relations though quiet diplomatic talks after New Delhi reportedly ordered two-thirds of Canadian diplomats out of the country.

The mass expulsion comes as Indo-Canadian relations have sunk to a new low in the aftermath of allegations from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that agents of India were involved in the killing of a British Columbia Sikh leader who advocated for a separate Sikh country in the Indian state of Punjab.

Ms. Joly would not comment on a report by the Financial Times that India had told Ottawa it must withdraw 41 of 62 Canadian diplomats by October 10 but she acknowledged the importance of having a diplomatic presence in each country.

“In moments of tension because these are tensions between both our governments, it is more than ever important that diplomats be on the ground,” she told reporters on her way into a cabinet meeting. “That is why we believe in the importance of having a strong diplomatic footprint in India.”

But Ms. Joly said she does not want to get into a public discussion over the expulsion of Canadian diplomats.

“We will continue to engage privately because we think that diplomatic conversations are best when they remain private,” she said.

The Prime Minister also weighed in, saying bilateral relations are “extremely challenging” and stressed the importance of Ottawa having “diplomats on the ground working with the Indian government.”

“We are going to be doing the work that matters and continuing to have constructive relations with India through this extremely difficult time,” he told reporters.

India and Canada have been engaged in a tit-for-tat diplomat quarrel that is showing no signs of easing any time soon.

Canada and India have each expelled a senior diplomat from the other country over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, while Ottawa halted talks on a trade agreement and cancelled a Canadian trade mission to India. The Indian government has strongly denied the allegations.

Soon after Mr. Trudeau blamed India for its role in the killing of Mr. Nijjar, Global Affairs Canada announced it was reducing staff levels at its diplomatic missions in India, citing a fear for the safety of its employees.

But the Indian government said it had asked Canada to draw down its diplomatic footprint on the subcontinent.

India also suspended visa services for Canadians, including e-visas and visas issued in third countries.

India has more than 60 accredited diplomats in Canada, including three who are designated as non-residents, according to a list maintained by Ottawa’s Department of Global Affairs.

The Trudeau government and many of its Western allies, including the United States, have urged India to co-operate with Canada in helping to arrest the people responsible for the death of Mr. Nijjar.

The government has not said whether it would release classified intelligence to buttress Mr. Trudeau’s allegations that agents of India killed Mr. Nijjar. Britain, Turkey and United Arab Emirates publicly released intelligence, including video evidence, when they alleged agents of Russia, Saudi Arabia and Israel carried out state-sanctioned killings in those countries.

Last week, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he was provided with a classified intelligence briefing that points to the Indian government’s role in the gangland-style killing of Mr. Nijjar, who was gunned down in a parking lot of a Sikh temple in Surrey, B.C.

“It was very clear to me, as the Prime Minister said, that there is credible information that the Indian government was involved in the killing of a Canadian on Canadian soil,” he said.

Mr. Singh said he did not think the government should release that information on India’s alleged involvement at this point because it could compromise a continuing criminal investigation.

Intelligence from a Five Eyes ally – which includes the U.S., Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – comprises part of the evidence gathered in the investigation of the Nijjar slaying that show possible involvement of Indian agents in the killing.