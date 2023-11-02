Open this photo in gallery: Justice Marie-Josée Hogue on August 22, 2023 in an image from Université de Sherbrooke.Université de Sherbrooke

Justice Marie-Josée Hogue says a federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian democracy is now underway and she is promising to make as much information as possible available to the public so they can understand the scope and seriousness of the problem.

Justice Hogue released a statement Thursday, saying she has been busy hiring staff and setting up her office since the government announced on Sept. 18 that she would head the inquiry into foreign interference.

She will examine the role that China, Russia and other hostile states played in trying to influence the outcome of the 2019 and 2021 elections. Justice Hogue will also look at the flow of foreign-interference assessments to senior government decision-makers, including elected officials, during the election periods. It is expected that these hearings will take place in early 2024 and in the fall of 2024. The Inquiry’s first report is due by February 29, 2025.

In the second phase, the inquiry will examine the capacity of federal departments and agencies to detect and counter foreign interference by hostile states such as China and Russia.

The final report is due by December 31, 2024, and will make recommendations for better protecting Canada’s democratic processes from foreign interference. The next federal election is scheduled for the fall of 2025, but a campaign could happen at any point if the NDP were to withdraw its support from a pact with the Liberal government.

“Our timeline is ambitious, and it will require the inquiry and all interested parties to work expeditiously and co-operatively with one another. I look forward to working with all of those involved,” Justice Hogue said.

The inquiry expects to issue a call for applications for standing by interested parties on November 10, 2023, when it launches its website. Funding may be available for parties that meet approved guidelines, Justice Hogue said.

The public inquiry was established after months of reporting on Chinese foreign interference, including revelations in The Globe and Mail on May 1 that Beijing targeted Conservative foreign-affairs critic Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong in the lead-up to the 2021 election.

The disclosure of this meddling prompted Ottawa to expel Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei later that month.

The Globe produced more than 15 stories based on national-security sources and secret Canadian Security Intelligence Service documents, including a February story relying on CSIS intelligence reports that described a concerted strategy by Beijing to disrupt the democratic process in the 2021 election.

The governing Liberals this spring initially resisted launching a public inquiry despite three votes calling for one in the House of Commons by opposition parties, who hold the majority of seats.

Instead, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tapped former governor-general David Johnston to investigate Chinese government interference in the 2019 and 2021 election campaigns. His report, which concluded that there was no need for a public inquiry, was widely criticized and denounced by the three main opposition parties.

Mr. Johnston abruptly announced his resignation in June, citing a “highly partisan atmosphere.”

The Commons standing committee on access to information, privacy and ethics, recently tabled a report that urged the government to direct the Canadian Security Intelligence Service to share information with the public regularly “in order to increase national security literacy.”

The report also called on Ottawa to add Criminal Code penalties that cover “all foreign interference operations, including harassment and intimidation by a foreign state.” It asks the government to ensure these new penalties “provide appropriate sanctions.” Canada does not currently have Criminal Code offences that explicitly and comprehensively address the full range of clandestine methods used to conduct foreign interference.

And the committee asked the government to make haste in its pledge to bring in a foreign influence registry, which would require people employed on behalf of foreign governments or interests to disclose information about their work. Similar registries are in effect in the United States and Australia, and Britain is setting one up now.