In this file photo, civilians leaving Gaza wait to board a bus as dual national Palestinians and foreigners prepare to cross the Rafah border point with Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 2, 2023.

A group of Canadians have been able to leave Gaza and cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Tuesday.

In a video posted on the social media site X, formerly referred to as Twitter, Ms. Joly said a group of Canadians were able to evacuate out of Gaza and were met by Canadian diplomats on the Egyptian side of the border.

She did not specify how many Canadians were able to leave the besieged territory.

A list of approved evacuees from the General Authority for Border Crossings in Gaza lists about 80 people connected to Canada who have been approved to leave through the border crossing.

Global Affairs Canada (GAC) has said that 450 eligible individuals are on a list that has been communicated by the department to regional partners.

Canada has one of the largest contingents of foreign nationals in Gaza.

“I know families and loved ones have been waiting anxiously,” she said in a recorded message from Tokyo, where she is attending a G7 foreign ministers meeting.

During discussions with G7 counterparts, the minister is expected to discuss among other matters, the evolving conflict between Israel and Hamas and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Ms. Joly said she wished to thank her Egyptian, Israeli and Qatari counterparts for making the operation successful, along with Canadian diplomats in Egypt and Ottawa.

GAC has said it will provide accommodation, food and basic necessities in Cairo to those who cross into Egypt. Canadians “should be prepared for significant delays at the border” because of the fluidity and complexity of the situation, the department said.

Speaking on Parliament Hill on Tuesday, International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen told reporters that the fact that the first group got out of Gaza is “very encouraging.”

“I believe this will build the momentum to get the rest of them out now,” he said.

Late last week, the Rafah border crossing was open for limited evacuations to allow some foreign passport holders and their dependants, as well as some wounded Gazans, out of the Palestinian territory.

On Sunday, GAC confirmed the crossing had been closed Saturday and Sunday and at that time, it did not have information about when it would be reopened. Canadians in Gaza and their loved ones expressed concern on Sunday about what this meant for individuals seeking to leave the territory.

The decision to suspend evacuations took place after a deadly strike on an ambulance in Gaza, Egyptian official sources told Reuters on the weekend.

On Oct. 7, Hamas attacked Israel, killing more than 1,400 people and abducting more than 240 others. Israel responded by declaring war, bombarding Gaza and launching a ground campaign. The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza says more than 10,000 people in the territory have been killed in the war.

