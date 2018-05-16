Ottawa pressures Kinder Morgan with guarantee to indemnify Trans Mountain against political risk

The Trudeau government will cover financial losses suffered by Kinder Morgan if it proceeds with the Trans Mountain expansion pipeline project and is obstructed or delayed by B.C. government, Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced Wednesday.

This guarantee only covers problems caused by B.C. NDP Premier John Horgan’s government but not by other forces such as protesters.

“We are willing to indemnify the Trans Mountain Expansion against unnecessary delays that are politically motivated,” Mr. Morneau said during a press conference in Ottawa.

He said this indemnity would extend to any other party that might wish to take over the project.

“If Kinder Morgan is not interested in building the project, we think plenty of investors would be interested in taking on this project, especially knowing that the federal government ... is willing to provide indemnity to make sure it gets built.”

Mr. Morneau had been engaged in intensive talks with Kinder Morgan officials up until Tuesday, but the two sides have yet to declare any common ground on the amount of federal money involved.

The finance minister’s announcement, which comes the same day as the company’s annual meeting in Calgary, is likely to put additional pressure on the company.

Amid mounting opposition from the B.C. government, environmental groups and protesters, not to mention skittish investors, Kinder Morgan halted all non-essential spending on its $7.4-billion plan to double an existing pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby, B.C., and gave Ottawa until the end of May to broker some calm.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Calgary, trying to convince skeptical Albertans to believe his latest mantra: that the pipeline will be built.

“Let’s be honest about these things. I don’t think there is anything that I can say that would reassure some of my critics who have such little faith in my government getting anything done for Alberta,” he said.

“I don’t think there’s any magic phrase I can say that will have critics and skeptics put down their criticism and say, ‘You know what? The prime minister reassured me today.’ “

Mr. Morneau’s talks with Kinder Morgan had their genesis a month ago, when Mr. Trudeau promised to deploy both financial and legislative tools to ensure the disputed expansion is able to proceed.

During a remarkable eight-hour stopover in the national capital, an unscheduled break from a busy overseas travel itinerary, Mr. Trudeau convened a summit in Ottawa with Mr. Horgan, who has staked his government’s survival on opposing the pipeline, and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, whose province’s economic health depends on it.

Mr. Trudeau instructed Morneau to sit down with Kinder Morgan to find a financial solution that would soothe their investors. He also promised legislation that would reaffirm Ottawa’s authority to press ahead with a development deemed to be in Canada’s national interest.

The Liberal government position is that it approved the project in 2016 after a rejigged environmental assessment and Indigenous consultation process, and in concert with the its climate change and oceans protection plan. Approval came in consultation with the previous B.C. Liberal government, which gave its consent to the project after its own conditions were met.

Mr. Horgan’s election last year changed that. His minority government exists at the pleasure of the Green party, and on condition of his continued opposition to the project.

With a report from The Canadian Press