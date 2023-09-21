Open this photo in gallery: A tradesperson uses a lift while painting the outside of a rental housing building in Vancouver in August. The project is being developed by the University of British Columbia Properties Trust.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The minority Liberal government introduced a bill Thursday that includes strengthened powers for Canada’s competition watchdog and aims to spur more housing construction by waiving the GST on new rental housing.

The legislation provides new details on a package of policies that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first announced last week at a Liberal caucus retreat in London, Ont., ahead of Parliament’s return.

Bill C-56 was introduced by Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland Thursday morning. The government is calling the bill the Affordable Housing and Groceries Act.

Ms. Freeland, Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne and other ministers are scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the legislation.

Government officials provided a technical briefing to the media Thursday morning before a copy of the bill was distributed to reporters or the public. The briefing was provided by public servants on the condition that they not be named or quoted directly.

A copy of the bill shows it is just six numbered pages, plus a cover page and summary page.

The bill covers the GST changes and three changes to the Competition Act, along the lines of what Mr. Trudeau announced last week.

It establishes a framework for the Industry Minister to direct the Competition Commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the state of competition in a market or industry. It also allows the Competition Tribunal to make certain orders related to anti-competitive behaviours. The third section aims to implement the government’s pledge with respect to mergers.

Mr. Trudeau said last week that his government would be reviving a broken 2015 election pledge to bring in a 100-per-cent rebate on the federal goods and services tax for new rental construction. Builders have said that with current high interest rates, a sales-tax break could make the difference in deciding to go ahead with a residential project.

The definition of purpose-built rental housing is not included in the bill, government officials said. It will be detailed later through regulations. They also suggested the regulations would be in line with details published by the Finance Department last week in connection with Mr. Trudeau’s announcement.

What is the Housing Accelerator Fund?

That document said qualifying new residential units would be defined as buildings with at least four private apartment units or at least 10 private rooms or suites. Also, 90 per cent of residential units must be designated as long-term rental.

The government previously announced competition act changes in a 2022 budget bill and has been consulting on further measures.

On the eve of Thursday’s bill, the government released a “what we heard report” summarizing recent feedback from industry and the public.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tabled a private member’s bill on Wednesday that would impose a carrot-and-stick approach to housing construction. It’s unlikely to get enough support in the House of Commons to become law, but if it did it would set annual housing construction targets that cities would have to meet to receive federal transit and infrastructure funding.

If cities miss their targets, they would lose the proportionate amount in infrastructure funding. Conversely their funding would increase if they surpassed their target. The cities would also need to build high-density housing around federally-funded transit projects, and would only receive the transit funding once that housing was substantially occupied.

Cities would also have to make building permit decisions in an average time frame of six months to receive their federal infrastructure and transit funding.

In the law, Mr. Poilievre also proposes firing members of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s executive committee and executive-level staff if they don’t meet deadlines for project applications for a prolonged period.

Terminations would be the last penalty in an escalating formula that would begin with reducing salaries.

The Conservatives say they would also remove the GST from new rental construction, but only when the average rent on the property is below market rate.

The NDP on Thursday said it supports removing the GST from new rental construction but said the Liberal bill fails to ensure that those homes will be affordable. At a technical briefing with journalists, government officials confirmed there were no caveats on the GST removal to make it available only when the rents would be affordable.

Overall, the New Democrats dismissed the plans proposed so far by the Liberals and Conservatives, saying they fall short by overly relying on the market to deliver new housing supply. The New Democrats said more focus needs to be placed on building not-for-profit and social housing units.