 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

New Democrats vetting resolutions ahead of convention

Ian Bailey
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Deputy Leader Alexandre Boulerice announce a campaign to reach out to young people and young families on, March 29, 2021 in Montreal.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Rank-and-file New Democrats have begun voting on hundreds of motions that include a call for a 100-per-cent tax on billionaires and the removal of all statues honouring Canada’s first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald.

The party will hold a convention this weekend to come up with planks for a platform Leader Jagmeet Singh can take into a possible election campaign this year.

As the week began, party members were voting to determine which of at least 450 motions will make a short list of 70 that delegates will consider during the virtual convention from Friday to Sunday. The short list will be released later in the week.

Story continues below advertisement

Among the proposals are conventional policy ideas, echoing options Mr. Singh has recently discussed, such as efforts to ensure high-quality long-term care, cancel student debt and enact a universal basic income.

But there are also out-of-the box suggestions, including the tax on billionaires, eliminating the Canadian Armed Forces, updating the Canadian flag with Indigenous symbols and the resolution on Macdonald.

Young New Democrats of Quebec, citing Macdonald as the architect of a policy against Indigenous Peoples, call for “an end to the heroic commemoration” and a move to “present Canadians with a nuanced and holistic view of Canada’s first Prime Minister.”

Measures to achieve this would include working with municipalities to remove statues of Macdonald from public spaces and display them in museums instead.

The “abolish billionaires” motion comes from Quebec’s Young New Democrats and party members in 13 electoral district associations across the country. They cite what they call the most extreme wealth inequality in Canadian history, and a doubling in the number of Canadian billionaires and the money they hold in the past decade. The means for reversing the situation would be a 100-per-cent tax on all gross wealth above $1-billion. The proposal is short on details of how it would work.

New Democrats from Windsor-Tecumseh propose seeking all-party consensus to work with First Nations, Inuit and Métis artists to identify meaningful symbols to include on a new Canadian flag that would symbolize a pathway to reconciliation.

New Democrats in the Toronto riding of Spadina-Fort York suggest the NDP commit to phasing out the Canadian Armed Forces because “militaries and war have devastatingly negative impacts on civilian populations,” and that, once the phaseout is done, personnel receive full salaries and benefits pending their assignments to “new jobs in the civil service.”

Story continues below advertisement

Resolutions can have notable political impact. Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has faced questions since delegates at a recent Conservative Party convention voted against adding a declaration that climate change is real to the policy book.

The vote result came after Mr. O’Toole had declared a serious climate change plan a key policy priority as the party gets ready, under his leadership, for the next election.

In a statement, Mr. Singh described the convention as an occasion for the NDP riding associations and their members to advance resolutions and engage in the democratic process.

“Our conventions are guided by a democratic process that allows members to openly and freely discuss and vote on a variety of issues,” he said.

Speakers at the convention will include British Columbia NDP Premier John Horgan. Also on the roster are provincial NDP leaders Kate White of Yukon, Wab Kinew of Manitoba and Andrea Horwath of Ontario.

The federal Liberals will hold a virtual convention from Thursday to Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

The NDP is the fourth-place party in Parliament with 24 seats. That places them behind the Liberals, Conservatives and Bloc Québécois.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies