The number of Canadians killed during the Hamas attack on Israel last weekend has now risen to five people, government officials said at a news conference on Sunday in Ottawa.

The number rose because one Canadian, who was identified as missing, was confirmed deceased over the weekend and an additional victim was brought to the government’s attention, said Julie Sunday, an assistant deputy minister for emergency management at Global Affairs.

Three other Canadians are still missing, Ms. Sunday said.

The federal government has not released the names of any of the Canadians who were victims of the Oct. 7 attack due to privacy concerns.

So far, family and friends have publicly identified four of the Canadians who were killed. They are Montreal’s Alexandre Look, 33; Ben Mizrachi, a 22-year-old raised in Vancouver; and dual-nationals 33-year-old Adi Vital-Kaploun and 22-year-old Shir Georgy.

“It has always been a possibility that missing persons would be confirmed deceased,” Ms. Sunday said. “It is an extremely tragic outcome, our thoughts are with the families in all of these cases.”

Among the missing Canadians are Vivian Silver, 74, and Judith Weinstein. The family of 22-year-old Tiferet Lapidot, whose parents are Canadian, have said she is also missing.

Ms. Georgy was initially believed to be missing but on Saturday her family announced that her body had been found.

Hamas, which Canada has designated a terrorist group, also took hostages during their attack on Israel last week. Officials in Israel have been trying to identify how many were abducted and on Sunday raised that number to taken to 155.

Ottawa has declined to say whether any Canadians are among the hostages but Israeli officials have said they are and the federal government sent a team of experts in hostage negotiation to Israel last week.

“We are very focused on addressing the cases of the three missing persons, who we continue to try to locate and bring back to safety in Canada,” Ms. Sunday said.

The government’s official position is that the missing Canadians are alive, Ms. Sunday said. “This is why we are moving all of our efforts into locating them.”

She said Canada’s experts arrived in Tel Aviv a few days ago and are working from there to liaise with Israeli officials as well as those from other countries, including the United States.

Mr. Look, Mr. Mizrachi and Ms. Georgy were all attending the Supernova music festival in the Negev desert, near Gaza. Hamas militants struck the festival early on Oct. 7 and killed more than 200 people.

Ms. Vidal-Kaploun was shot by Hamas gunmen in front of her two sons – four-year-old Negev and 4½-month-old Eshel – at her home in the Holit kibbutz near the Gaza border.