It’s day ten of the Ontario election and Ontario’s main party leaders are campaigning in the southern part of the province again today.

Yesterday on the campaign trail, The Green Party unveiled its costed platform, focusing on the climate crisis with a $65-billion investment. Ontario’s NDP say if elected they’ll expand access to safe injection and consumption sites, increase detox beds and call on the federal government to decriminalize illicit drugs in an effort to combat the opioid crisis. Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford expressed his support for his candidate Stephen Lecce, a day after the former education minister apologized for participating in a “slave auction” during his time as a fraternity leader in university.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Doug Ford is in Windsor, where he’s expected to make an announcement at 9:30 a.m. this morning.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Andrea Horwath is in Chatham-Kent this morning to announce a plan aiming to help seniors stay in their homes longer, and then makes a campaign stop in Stratford at the Milky Whey Fine Cheese Shop.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Steven Del Duca is in the Greater Toronto Area for the second straight day and is set to make an announcement on the cost of living at 9 a.m. Later in the day, he heads to Barrie for a meet-and-greet at 6 p.m.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner

Mike Schreiner has multiple events in Guelph, including an announcement on ending legislated poverty at 9:30 a.m., a visit with the Guelph mayor, and a visit to the Muslim Society of Guelph. He will end the day in attendance at a Huntington’s Disease Awareness event at 9:30 p.m.

