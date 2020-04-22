Ottawa creates new benefit to help students without summer jobs

The federal government announced a new benefit of $1,250 a month for students and recent graduates that will run from May to August to address the shortage of summer jobs due to COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the new Canada Emergency Student Benefit Wednesday during his daily news conference.

The measure will require Parliament to be recalled in order to pass enabling legislation.

Mr. Trudeau said the package of federal measures aimed at students is worth a total of $9-billion.

“COVID-19 has meant that there aren’t as many jobs out there for students, and without a job, it can be hard to pay for tuition or the day-to-day basics,” he said.

“You might normally have turned to your parents for help, but right now mom and dad are stretched, too. And even if monthly bills aren’t the concern, you may have been counting on the summer job for next year’s tuition or to get the right experience for your career. As young people, what you’re going through matters, and we want to make sure you’re okay.”​

The Canadian Federation of Students and other youth advocates have criticized the fact that the government’s income support programs for COVID-19 did not apply to summer students.

Many students rely on summer jobs to help cover the cost of post-secondary education, but those jobs are now scarce given that most of the Canadian economy is on lockdown due to the novel coronavirus.

The Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), which was first announced on March 25, offers $500 a week for up to 16 weeks.

The original criteria left out summer students. It was restricted to people who are at least 15, have stopped working for reasons due to COVID-19, who had income of at least $5,000 in 2019 and who did not quit their job voluntarily.

Last week, Mr. Trudeau announced that the CERB would be expanded to include part-time workers with income of up to $1,000. The original program terms restricted the benefit to people with no income. He also said the program would apply to seasonal workers and those who have exhausted their Employment Insurance benefits, though few details were provided as to how the seasonal program would work.

The government has previously suspended federal student loan repayments and interest until Sept. 30, 2020.

The Canada Summer Jobs program has also been expanded so that employers can receive up to 100 per cent of the minimum hourly wage for each employee and have the option of hiring youth part-time.

Like the CERB, the new student benefit will be available to people with monthly income of $1,000 or less.

The student benefit will increase to $1,750 in situations where the student has a disability or is taking care of someone else.

Mr. Trudeau said a new Canada Student Service Grant will provide between $1,000 to $5,000 for student volunteers who are working in programs related to COVID-19.​