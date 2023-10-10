Open this photo in gallery: Rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in Gaza, Oct. 10, 2023.MOHAMMED SALEM/Reuters

The Official Opposition is calling on the Canadian government to dispatch evacuation flights for citizens in Israel, noting other countries have already done so.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong said Ottawa appears to have failed to learn from its mistakes in not acting swiftly during the fall of Afghanistan in 2021.

“Other countries, like Mexico, Brazil and Poland, have sent aircraft to evacuate their citizens that want to leave. Canada has not,” Mr. Chong said.

“The government has failed to learn the lesson from the fall of Kabul. Its inability to provide assistance to Canadians fleeing war zones is part of a concerning pattern. It is the duty of any government to help citizens who are trying to leave a conflict zone, the Prime Minister and his government are failing at this basic task.”

According to the Canadian government, about 35,000 Canadian citizens live in Israel on a permanent basis.

The Department of Global Affairs says about 90,000 Canadians travel to Israel each year. A registry of current Canadians visiting Israel was counting 2,500 as of this weekend but that is not considered a complete count because it’s a voluntary list.

Israel has declared war on the Islamist group Hamas after it launched its biggest assault on Israel in years this past Saturday. Hamas is designated a terrorist group by the Canadian government.

Some commercial air carriers are still operating out of Israel. The departures board at Ben Gurion airport showed 24 departing flights as of noon eastern time Monday. Of the 24, eight had already departed, another nine were delayed with the remaining seven flights scheduled to depart for destinations including Athens, New York and Lisbon. Two of the flights posted were not commercial but Polish air force.

Mr. Chong said Canada should be acting now before conditions prevent flights from leaving.

The Globe asked the Department of Global Affairs and the Department of National Defence whether they had plans to operate evacuation flights but they did not answer the question.

Instead, the government said it’s considering what to do.

“Right now, the Government of Canada has advised Canadians to ensure they register with Global Affairs Canada and to shelter in place,” Emily Williams, director of communications for Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said. “Given the situation is rapidly evolving, we are continuously assessing our options and coordinating with allies.” "

The NDP did not immediately provide a comment to The Globe about whether it supports the federal government organizing evacuation flights.

Over the weekend, Air Canada cancelled its flights to Tel Aviv, stranding people in Canada and in Israel. Israeli airline El Al is still flying into the country and said it is mobilized to repatriate Israelis and provide flights for others in Israel stranded by other foreign airlines’ flight cancellations.

“We are doing the utmost to bring passengers home and to assist passengers of other airlines that have had their flights cancelled,” the airline said on social media.

“We have added flights from several destinations in the world and will continue to add flights as much as we can.”

El Al does not offer direct flights to Canada but does fly to several U.S. cities, including New York and Boston.