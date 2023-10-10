Hundreds have been killed and thousands wounded after Hamas attacked Israel in a Gaza Strip incursion this weekend. In response, Israel has launched air strikes in Gaza, killing hundreds of Palestinians. The brutal conflict has entered its fourth day. See the latest updates below.
10:51 a.m. ET
Landmarks around the world light up as a show of solidarity with Israel
10:45 a.m. ET
Airlines halt flights to Israel after Hamas attacks
Major international air carriers have suspended or reduced flight services to or from Tel Aviv after an attack by Hamas militants on Israel over the weekend, saying they were waiting for safety conditions to improve.
Reuters
Oct. 10, 10:20 a.m. ET
Israel secures border, pounds Gaza City as people scramble for safety
The Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million people, has been placed under a total siege by Israel, with suggestions a ground offensive against Hamas militants could soon follow. This video contains graphic content.
Aid organizations pleaded for the creation of humanitarian corridors to get aid into Gaza, warning that hospitals overwhelmed with wounded were running out of supplies. Israel has stopped all access of food, fuel and medicines into Gaza, and the sole remaining access from Egypt shut down Tuesday after airstrikes hit near the border crossing.
The Israeli military said it struck hundreds of targets overnight in Gaza City’s Rimal neighborhood, an upscale district that is home to ministries of the Hamas-run government, as well as universities, media organizations and the offices of aid organizations.
The conflict is only expected to escalate. Israel expanded the mobilization of reservists to 360,000 on Tuesday, according to the country’s media. After days of fighting, Israel’s military said Tuesday morning that it had regained effective control over areas Hamas attacked in its south, and of the Gaza border.
U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak Tuesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about coordination with allies to “defend Israel and innocent people against terrorism,” the White House said.
The Israeli military said more than 900 people have been killed in Israel. In Gaza and the West Bank, 704 people have been killed, according to authorities there; Israel says hundreds of Hamas fighters are among them. Thousands have been wounded on both sides.
– The Associated Press
Oct. 9, 5:35 p.m. ET
Israel orders ‘full siege’ of Gaza ahead of counteroffensive while Hamas threatens to execute hostages
Israel declared on Monday that it was laying “full siege” to the Gaza Strip, as it began a counteroffensive after a bloody invasion of Israeli territory led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
The effort is complicated by Hamas’s claim that it is holding more than 100 hostages in Gaza, a number that reportedly includes three Canadians.
Speaking two days after the launch of the massive surprise attack, which had killed more than 900 people in Israel and wounded 2,400 others as of Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to punish Hamas. The Islamist group rules Gaza, a small Palestinian enclave on Israel’s Mediterranean coast.
“I ask you to stand firm, because we are going to change the Middle East,” Mr. Netanyahu said while meeting with mayors of southern Israeli cities that had been on the front line of the Hamas assault. “I know you have been through terrible and difficult things. What Hamas will go through will be difficult and terrible … We have only just begun.”