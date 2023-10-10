A salvo of rockets is fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza towards Israel.IBRAHIM HAMS/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 18

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a collapsed building in the heavily bombarded city center of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.SAID KHATIB/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 18

Israeli soldiers carry the body of a victim of an attack by militants from Gaza at Kibbutz Kfar Aza, in southern Israel.VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA/Reuters 3 of 18

Palestinians walk amid the rubble of destroyed and damaged building in the heavily bombarded city center of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.SAID KHATIB/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 18

People buy fresh produce at a market in Gaza city.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 18

A colleague carries a blood-stained flak jacket belonging to Palestinian journalist Mohammed Soboh, who was killed along with two other journalists when an Israeli missile hit a building while they were outside reporting, at a hospital in Gaza City.STAFF/Reuters 6 of 18

Israeli soldiers walk past a damaged car in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, in southern Israel.RONEN ZVULUN/Reuters 7 of 18

Israeli border police walk past a burnt out car as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Ashkelon.VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA/Reuters 8 of 18

A Palestinian woman walks through a damaged street following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City.MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 18

An Israeli soldier pets a rescued dog near a bomb shelter in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, in southern Israel.RONEN ZVULUN/Reuters 10 of 18

Israeli soldiers check cars in Ashkelon, southern Israel October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Violeta Santos MouraVIOLETA SANTOS MOURA/Reuters 11 of 18

Head of Zahajra's municipality Abdallah Ghorayeb, is pictured through a window near a bullet-riddled wall in the aftermath of Israeli shelling on south Lebanon.MOHAMED AZAKIR/Reuters 12 of 18

Palestinian men look at the destruction outside a damaged apartment building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City.MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 18

Aerial photo show heavily damaged buildings following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City.BELAL AL SABBAGH/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 18

Palestinians walk through a neighbourhood as they move to safer areas in Gaza City.MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 18

Israeli soldiers take up position in Kfar Aza, in the south of Israel, bordering Gaza Strip.THOMAS COEX/AFP/Getty Images 16 of 18

An aerial picture shows the abandoned site of the weekend attack on the Supernova desert music festival by Palestinian militants near Kibbutz Reim in the Negev desert in southern Israel.JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 18

The abandoned site of the weekend attack of the Supernova desert music Festival by Palestinian militants near Kibbutz Reim in the Negev desert in southern Israel.JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images 18 of 18

Hundreds have been killed and thousands wounded after Hamas attacked Israel in a Gaza Strip incursion this weekend. In response, Israel has launched air strikes in Gaza, killing hundreds of Palestinians. The brutal conflict has entered its fourth day. See the latest updates below.

10:51 a.m. ET

Landmarks around the world light up as a show of solidarity with Israel

The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated in the colours of the Israeli flag as a show of solidarity, in Berlin, Germany.Sven K'uler/The Associated Press 1 of 12

The Eiffel Tower lights up in white and blue, the colours of the Israeli flag, following Hamas' biggest attack on Israel in years, in Paris, France.BENOIT TESSIER/Reuters 2 of 12

The Eiffel Tower lights up in white and blue, the colours of the Israeli flag.BENOIT TESSIER/Reuters 3 of 12

Talia and Brielle, who did not want to provide their last names, pose at the White House, which is illuminated in white and blue in support of Israel.Joe Raedle/Getty Images 4 of 12

The White House is lit with the colors of the Israeli flag in Washington.LEAH MILLIS/Reuters 5 of 12

People with Israeli flags watch the Opera House while it is illuminated in blue to show solidarity with Israel in Sydney, Australia.DAVID GRAY/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 12

The French National Assembly illuminated in the colours of the national flag of Israel, in tribute to the victims of the recent Hamas attacks.JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 12

A photo provided by the Speaker of the House of Commons in Ottawa shows the Peace Tower iilluminated in the colours of the Israeli flag, and the National Flag of Canada is flying at half-mast from now until sunset tomorrow.Handout 8 of 12

The flag of Israel is held up as people attend a rally in support of Israel, at the Soloway Jewish Community Centre in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 9 of 12

The Houses of Parliament are lit up blue and white in support of Israel.Peter Nicholls/Getty Images 10 of 12

The Melbourne Cricket Ground is lit up in the colours blue and white in solidarity with Israel.Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images 11 of 12

Flinders street station is lit up in the colours blue and white in solidarity with Israel in Melbourne, Australia.Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images 12 of 12

10:45 a.m. ET

Airlines halt flights to Israel after Hamas attacks

Major international air carriers have suspended or reduced flight services to or from Tel Aviv after an attack by Hamas militants on Israel over the weekend, saying they were waiting for safety conditions to improve. Reuters

Oct. 10, 10:20 a.m. ET

Israel secures border, pounds Gaza City as people scramble for safety

The Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million people, has been placed under a total siege by Israel, with suggestions a ground offensive against Hamas militants could soon follow. This video contains graphic content. Reuters

Israeli warplanes hammered the Gaza Strip neighborhood by neighborhood on Tuesday, reducing buildings to rubble and sending people scrambling to find safety in the tiny, sealed-off territory as Israel vowed a retaliation for Hamas’ surprise weekend attack that would “reverberate ... for generations.”

Aid organizations pleaded for the creation of humanitarian corridors to get aid into Gaza, warning that hospitals overwhelmed with wounded were running out of supplies. Israel has stopped all access of food, fuel and medicines into Gaza, and the sole remaining access from Egypt shut down Tuesday after airstrikes hit near the border crossing.

The Israeli military said it struck hundreds of targets overnight in Gaza City’s Rimal neighborhood, an upscale district that is home to ministries of the Hamas-run government, as well as universities, media organizations and the offices of aid organizations.

The conflict is only expected to escalate. Israel expanded the mobilization of reservists to 360,000 on Tuesday, according to the country’s media. After days of fighting, Israel’s military said Tuesday morning that it had regained effective control over areas Hamas attacked in its south, and of the Gaza border.

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak Tuesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about coordination with allies to “defend Israel and innocent people against terrorism,” the White House said.

The Israeli military said more than 900 people have been killed in Israel. In Gaza and the West Bank, 704 people have been killed, according to authorities there; Israel says hundreds of Hamas fighters are among them. Thousands have been wounded on both sides.

– The Associated Press

Oct. 9, 5:35 p.m. ET

Israel orders ‘full siege’ of Gaza ahead of counteroffensive while Hamas threatens to execute hostages

Open this photo in gallery: Palestinians evacuate the area following an Israeli airstrike on the Sousi mosque in Gaza City on Oct. 9, 2023.AFP Contributor#AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Israel declared on Monday that it was laying “full siege” to the Gaza Strip, as it began a counteroffensive after a bloody invasion of Israeli territory led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The effort is complicated by Hamas’s claim that it is holding more than 100 hostages in Gaza, a number that reportedly includes three Canadians.

Speaking two days after the launch of the massive surprise attack, which had killed more than 900 people in Israel and wounded 2,400 others as of Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to punish Hamas. The Islamist group rules Gaza, a small Palestinian enclave on Israel’s Mediterranean coast.

“I ask you to stand firm, because we are going to change the Middle East,” Mr. Netanyahu said while meeting with mayors of southern Israeli cities that had been on the front line of the Hamas assault. “I know you have been through terrible and difficult things. What Hamas will go through will be difficult and terrible … We have only just begun.”

– Mark MacKinnon, Jerusalem