A 22-year-old Vancouver man, Ben Mizrachi, was among those killed during an attack on the Supernova music festival in southern Israel on Saturday.

He is the second confirmed Canadian victim in the early morning attack on the rave, which was one of the targets in a string of surprise attacks on Israel by Hamas militants. The music event was billed as an all-night nature festival. More than 200 people are reported to have been killed at the event, which was held six kilometres from the Gaza border. Alexandre Look, 33, of Montreal, was also among the dead.

Mr. Mizrachi graduated from a private Jewish high school in Vancouver, King David, in 2018, and then enlisted in the Israel Defense Forces. A funeral service will be held in Kvutzat Yavne, a kibbutz in central lsrael. His parents, Dikla and Etsik Mizrachi, flew to Israel on the weekend when their son was first reported missing.

Russ Klein, head of King David school, posted on the school’s Facebook website that his former student was gunned down by terrorists in the attack. Mr. Mizrachi was “full of life,” he wrote, and recalled the boy wearing a hockey jersey to prayers during a field trip.

“Ben was a friend to everyone and was so proud of his service in the IDF,” Mr. Klein wrote. “One of my fondest memories is being with Ben on the King David Grade 8 trip to Israel ten years ago, watching him daven at sunrise atop Masada, wearing his Kevin Bieksa Canucks Jersey.”

Vancouver Granville MP Taleeb Noormohamed also confirmed the death in a social media post. “A wonderful young man from my riding ... was found amongst those murdered by Hamas terrorists,” he wrote. “May his memory be a blessing.”